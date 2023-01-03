Fans praise Vijay's 'commitment' as he begins shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's film, want Mahesh Babu to ‘work like that'

Actor Vijay began shooting for his next yet-untitled Tamil project even as he awaits the release of his forthcoming film Varisu in less than two weeks. Following this, Mahesh Babu’s fans took to social media to react to Vijay’s commitment towards his projects and wished their star also quickly begins work on his next film. Some even said they wish he doesn’t spend much time on holidays. (Also Read | Composer James Vasanthan takes a dig at Vijay's outfit for Varisu event, fans call it 'attention-seeking behaviour')

Vijay’s new film marks his reunion with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj after Master. The project is currently dubbed Thalapathy 67. The film went on floors in Chennai on Monday. As soon the news broke out on social media, Mahesh Babu’s fans wished their star also worked as hard as Vijay and wasn’t taking such long gaps between projects.

A fan wrote in Telugu, “It’s amazing how Vijay doesn’t take breaks between projects and is constantly working. Wish Mahesh Babu also works like that.” Another fan said, “Without wasting time, he’s always striving to do films for his fans. That commitment is something.” A comment read, “Take this as a challenge bro @urstrulyMahesh.”

Vijay’s Varisu is all set for a major box-office clash with Ajith’s Thunivu as both films are releasing on the same day for the Pongal festival. Mahesh Babu’s last film was Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which released in May 2022. He is yet to begin work on his next project which will be with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas.

Vijay, on the other hand, has already commenced work on his new film even before the release of his completed project, Varisu. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, the project will mark Vijay’s debut in the Telugu industry as the movie will be simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu.

Rashmika made her Tamil debut with the Karthi-starrer Sulthan. This will be her second Tamil project. “Ok now, this feels like something else. Been watching sir for years and years and now to do everything that I’ve been wanting to do.. act with him, dance with him, take his nazar, talk to him.. everything .. yaaaaay finally! An absolute delight (sic),” Rashmika wrote after being signed for the project.

