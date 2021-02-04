Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / First look of Arya from Tamil film Enemy unveiled, see poster
tamil cinema

First look of Arya from Tamil film Enemy unveiled, see poster

Arya plays the antagonist in Anand Shankar's Tamil film, Enemy. It stars Vishal as the lead.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:40 PM IST
Arya features on the poster of Enemy.

The first look of Arya’s character as the antagonist from upcoming Tamil action film Enemy was unveiled on Thursday. Going by the poster, it appears as though Arya is bruised with some cuts on his face and looks beefed up for the role.

The film’s director Anand Shankar shared the poster via Twitter. He wrote: “Enemy unchained”.

The film stars Vishal as the lead. It has also been confirmed that Mirnalini Ravi will play the female lead while Prakash Raj will be seen in a pivotal role.

This will be Anand’s fourth directorial project. His last release was Vijay Deverakonda starrer Tamil-Telugu political drama, NOTA.

Meanwhile, Arya is currently shooting for his upcoming boxing-based film, Salpetta. Arya has undergone drastic physical transformation in preparation for his character.

Arya recently took to Twitter to share a video in which he’s seen squatting 150 kg. He wrote he’s getting ready for the final showdown with actor Kalai for his next project with Ranjith. The final schedule of the project, which has been shot over the last 12 months in bits and pieces, resumed recently

Arya also awaits the release of children’s film Teddy, which also stars his wife Sayyeshaa. Teddy, which is centered on a talking teddy bear and its relationship with a police officer, has been directed by Sakthi Soundarajan.

Vishal, on the other hand, is waiting for the release of his upcoming Tamil action film, Chakra. The film also stars Shraddha Srinath.

