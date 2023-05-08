First look of Rajinikanth from Laal Salaam gets mixed response on internet, character name revealed

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 08, 2023 09:03 AM IST

The first look and name of Rajinikanth's character from Aishwarya Rajinikanth's next directorial Lal Salaam was unveiled at midnight.

Actor Rajinikanth joined the sets of his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s directorial project Lal Salaam over the weekend. The first look poster along with the name of Rajinikanth’s character Moideen Bhai was unveiled at midnight. The poster earned mixed response from fans as some pointed out that it had to be better. Also read: Rajinikanth impresses internet with his simplicity, leaves from airport in ordinary car: ‘Down to earth, no ego’

Rajinikanth's look from Lal Salaam out now.

Lyca Productions took to Twitter to unveil the first look poster. It went with the caption: “Everyone’s favourite BHAI is back in Mumbai. Make way for #Thalaivar Superstar #Rajinikanth as #MoideenBhai in #LalSalaam (sic).”

In the comment section, some said that they weren’t happy with the poster and that the quality is substandard. One user wrote in Tamil: “Who is the designer? What kind of work is this? (sic).” Another user wrote in Tamil: “They could’ve just created a poster with Thalaivar’s airport look. This edit is not up to the mark. What is this? (sic).”

Rajinikanth in Lal Salaam.

With Lal Salaam, Aishwarya returns to direction after a gap of seven years. Aishwarya’s last directorial project was Tamil action-thriller Vai Raja Vai, which also starred Dhanush in a cameo.

Lal Salaam is rumoured to be set against the backdrop of cricket and communism. It stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant in lead roles. Rajinikanth's portion will be entirely shot in Mumbai.

The film was launched with a pooja ceremony last year on November 5. Sharing pictures from the event, Aishwarya wrote on her Twitter page: “When your FATHER trusts in you.. When you believe GOD is by you. MIRACLES happen in true. After 7 long years. The journey begins again with grateful and joyful tears (sic).”

Rajinikanth will be seen playing an extended cameo in Lal Salaam. It went on floors earlier this year and the team has already completed filming a schedule. The movie has music by AR Rahman. Before commencing work on the project, he visited the Kadapa dargah where he was joined by Rajinikanth.

