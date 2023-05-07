Rajinikanth impresses internet with his simplicity, leaves from airport in ordinary car: ‘Down to earth, no ego’

Veteran actor Rajinikanth was seen arriving at Mumbai airport with tight security. As per reports, he is in the city for the shoot of his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's film, Lal Salaam. A paparazzi video of him making an exit from the airport surfaced online and left fans praising Rajinikanth for his simplicity. Also read: Rajinikanth pays a visit to Uddhav Thackeray and his family in Mumbai Rajinikanth at Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)(Viral Bhayani)

The video features Rajinikanth smiling and waving at the media and others at the airport. He was wearing a simple blue T-shirt with grey pants and carried a black sling bag. He also greeted fans and security personnel while leaving the airport premises in an ordinary hatchback car.

Reacting to his simple airport sighting, fans appreciated the actor for being down to earth. One of them wrote in the comments, “So down to earth...no expensive car, no ego.” Another commented, “Thalaivaaaaaaaa. What a man…Looks so young at the age of 72 and look at that speed.” A fan also called him “The boss”.

Rajinikanth will reportedly be filming for Lal Salaam in Mumbai. According to a report on ETimes, the film will be led by Vikranth while Rajinikanth will appear in a significant role. It's believed that the film will be a cricket drama and the first schedule has already been wrapped up last month.

Talking about the project, Aishwarya Rajinikanth shared an update on Twitter earlier in the day. She said that the first look of Appa from Lal Salaam will be unveiled at midnight. “THE MAN ..THE MANIDHAN…THE POWER MAGNET ARRIVES MIDNIGHT… #Thalaivar #Appa #lalsalaam,” read her post. The post featured a poster on which a silhouette of a man is seen at Mumbai's Gateway Of India.

Reacting to the post, many fans guessed that the original poster will feature, none other than, Rajinikanth. A fan commented, “What a surprise…The man…The maidan superstar Rajinikanth sir Thalaivar has arrived.” “That’s a surprise tweet,” added another one.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Annaatthe. Other than Lal Salaam, he also has his much-anticipated film Jailer in the pipeline.

