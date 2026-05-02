Gladiators first glimpse: Ajith Kumar's racing documentary announced on 55th birthday; to release in theatres. Watch

Actor and racer Ajith Kumar might not have announced his next film yet, but he has something special in store for fans. On his 55th birthday on May 1, his team released the first glimpse of his upcoming racing documentary, Gladiators. They released a short video to show what’s in store. (Also Read: When Vivek Oberoi's ‘anna’ Ajith Kumar cooked a feast for him in Bulgaria, poured him chai on Vivegam set)

Ajith Kumar’s Gladiators’ first look

Actor Ajith Kumar founded Ajith Kumar Racing and a new documentary about his racing career will be released soon.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ajith’s team took to X (formerly Twitter) to release the first glimpse of Gladiators, writing, “Ajith Kumar Sports Services LLC presents GLADIATORS – In Pursuit of Challenges. #Gladiators is a film on Ajith Kumar's Motorsport journey, Chasing the impossible. The race begins soon.” A release date has not yet been announced, but it will be released in theatres and not just on OTT.

The 50-second animated video shows a race car ready to enter the arena as Ajith walks in, gear on and helmet in hand. The video ends with him putting on his helmet, and then the glimpse cuts to a race. The documentary’s title is announced as Gladiators, with the tagline ‘In pursuit of challenges.’ It ends with pictures of Ajith in a helmet, and another of him looking at his racecar.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The documentary has been ‘witnessed and captured’ by director AL Vijay, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The excited composer also posted the video on his social media, writing, “AK racing #gladiators … with AK racingggggg theme in my music.” He also wrote, “Let’s chase the impossible ….The race begins soon.” Fans call announcement unexpected {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The documentary has been ‘witnessed and captured’ by director AL Vijay, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The excited composer also posted the video on his social media, writing, “AK racing #gladiators … with AK racingggggg theme in my music.” He also wrote, “Let’s chase the impossible ….The race begins soon.” Fans call announcement unexpected {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While there have been pictures and videos of Vijay accompanying Ajith to races and capturing videos, fans seemed surprised that there was no movie announcement on the actor’s birthday. “This is unfair, while we wholeheartedly support his racing ambitions and career, he should equally respect our interests with his commercial movies and deliver it,” commented one disappointed fan.

“Don’t be a reluctant actor..taking up racing career is your choice..but when u make movies u have a moral responsibility to ur fans to give good movies.if not interested pls quit acting and u can focus on racing..after YA no good movies from you..fans r frustrated,” commented another. However, some fans seemed pleased that they would get to watch Gladiators in theatres. “A documentary? Interesting…” commented one fan, while another wrote, “Will be seated for Thala.” Others wondered when they would get another movie-related update from Ajith.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Last seen in the 2025 films Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly, Ajith has focused on his racing career via Ajith Kumar Racing since 2024. He will soon race for the Le Man Cup at Circuit Paul Ricard in France.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON