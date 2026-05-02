When Vivek Oberoi's ‘anna’ Ajith Kumar cooked a feast for him in Bulgaria, poured him chai on Vivegam set

Tamil star Ajith Kumar turned 55 on May 1, and wishes poured in for him from people of all walks of life. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi recalled shooting for the 2017 Tamil film Vivegam in Bulgaria. Vivek remembered how his ‘anna’ (elder brother) lovingly cooked food for him and his crew, too, and poured chai for them in the biting cold. Ajith Kumar and Vivek Oberoi worked together in the 2017 film Vivegam.

When Ajith Kumar cooked for Vivek Oberoi On Ajith’s 55th birthday, Vivek posted a throwback picture with the actor, writing, “Today we celebrate a humble superstar and a wonderful human being.” He also recalled Ajith’s hospitality, adding, “We were shooting for Vivegam in the freezing cold of Bulgaria when I first met Ajith Anna. He didn't just greet me with his quintessential and humble “Vivek Ji,” he immediately poured me a cup of tea. “It’s very cold, this will keep you warm,” he said, before proceeding to pour cups for my entire crew himself.”

Vivek also revealed that Ajith even cooked food for the entire crew once while shooting Vivegam. “That same spirit of care and humility didn't stop there. One day, sensing we were all missing the taste of home, he walked into the kitchen and cooked a meal for the entire crew personally. He could have easily ordered a feast, but instead, he chose to put hours of love and attention into a meal that none of us will ever forget. That is the measure of the man, my Nanba, @Akracingoffl,” wrote the actor.

He ended his note with, “Happy Birthday, Anna! It has been a true privilege and an honour to have you as an elder brother. Much love, always!” For the unversed, Vivegam is a 2017 film directed by Siva. It stars Ajith, Vivek, Kajal Aggarwal, Akshara Haasan, Karunakaran, Aarav Chowdhary, Bharath Reddy and Sharat Saxena. The film marked Vivek’s debut in Kollywood. The film received mixed reviews from critics and performed average at the box office.