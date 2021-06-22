Happy birthday Vijay: Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar wish the star, makers unveil Beast new poster

Actor Vijay is celebrating his 47th birthday on June 22. In a career spanning over two decades, the actor has established a massive fan following globally. His films have been screened in more than 80 countries. Be it singing or dancing, the actor excels in all departments of his craft.

On his birthday on Tuesday, fans have taken social media by storm. Hashtags such as #HappyBirthdayThalapathy, #Thalapathy65, #HBDVijay, #Beast #Mass among others have been trending since his birthday eve.

"Happy birthday Thalaiva @actorvijay #Beast #BeastSecondLook #HappyBirthdayThalapathy," wrote a fan. A second fan said, "To my Forever Favourite Happybirthday Thalapathy @actorvijay #HappyBirthdayThalapathy #ThalapathyVijay." A third fan took to Twitter and said, "The person i always been admiring till now, the rise of his growth is aww!! I can proudly say, I am the fan of actor Vijay Red heart U are truely truely inspiration to many .An actor with zero attitude having such a huge fandom."

Celebrities joined fans in wishing Vijay. Actor Keerthy Suresh took to Twitter and wrote,"#Beast is going to be one of a feast to every fan including me!"

Actor Khushbu Sundar tweeted, "Wishing you a very Happy birthday dear. May all your dreams come true and May you be showered with the best of everything. God bless."

Filmmaker Pandiraj said," #BEASTBest wishes team #HappyBirthdayThalapathy @actorvijay sir. Have a healthy & wonderful year."

The makers of his new film Beast, Sun Pictures, had revealed a first-look poster on the eve of his birthday, featuring Vijay with a rifle. On Tuesday, the makers came out with the second-look poster. Sharing it on Twitter, the official handle wrote, "Wishing the #BEAST of Kollywood #ThalapathyVijay a very Happy Birthday! Here is #BeastSecondLook!"

On the work front, the Bigil actor was last seen in the 2021 film, Master. The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan. The film was a blockbuster and became the first Indian film to have occupied first position in the global box office at the time of release.

Vijay will soon be seen in Beast, to be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It was earlier titled Thalapathy 65. It will feature Vijay and Pooja Hegde with Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh and Aparna Das in supporting roles. The film is slated to hit the screens next year.