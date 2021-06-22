Happy birthday Vijay: Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif, 6 times Thalapathy romanced Bollywood actors

Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay turned a year older on Tuesday. Vijay is loved by the masses not without a reason. His cult status has reached new heights after the back to back release of his blockbusters. The star has been ruling the film industry for over two decades now.

On his birthday, here’s a look at six occasions when Vijay romanced Bollywood actors.

Vijay and Ameesha Patel in Pudhiya Geethai

Bollywood diva Ameesha Patel made her Tamil debut in Pudhiya Geethai. The film featured Vijay and Ameesha in the lead role alongside Meera Jasmine.

When Vijay romanced Genelia Deshmukh and Bipasha Basu

Vijay romanced Bipasha Basu in the 2005 film Sachein. It also starred Genelia Deshmukh in a prominent role. The film marked Bipasha's entry into Tamil cinema. The film was a box office success and received critical acclaim as well.

When Thalapathy shared screen with Isha Koppikar

Vijay romanced Isha Koppikar in the 1999 film, Nenjinile. If reports are to be believed, Vijay recommended Isha's name for the titular role. The movie was a commercial success.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made her debut film opposite Vijay

Priyanka Chopra and Vijay in Thamizhan.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made her acting debut not in a Hindi film, but in a Tamil one. In 2002, she starred opposite Vijay in Thamizhan. The film was a box office success.

Katrina Kaif romanced Vijay in a Coca-Cola ad commercial

Actor Katrina Kaif did her first TV commercial with Thalapathy Vijay. The two featured in a Coca-Cola ad where Katrina played a ballet dancer.