Hey Sinamika movie review: Dulquer Salman and Aditi Rao Hydari's breezy comedy is almost spoiled by soulless drama

Dulquer Salmaan’s Hey Sinamika, which marks the directorial debut of choreographer Brinda, tries to be both a romantic drama and a relationship comedy at the same time. Though it works fairly well as a romantic drama, it’s more entertaining as a relationship comedy, especially when it doesn’t take itself too seriously. In a refreshing departure from the kind of roles Dulquer has essayed so far, Hey Sinamika allows him to tap into his comical side and bring forth a special performance. Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari: People’s relationship with theatres seems to be a bit different now

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When Mouna (Aditi Rao Hydari) is tired of her husband’s (Dulquer) relentless attention towards her, she hires a psychologist (Kajal Aggarwal) to make him fall in love with her so that she could end their marriage. Dulquer plays Yaazhan, a hopelessly romantic house-husband who can suffocate anyone with his love. He is the kind of husband that’s rare to come across. He is not jealous of his wife’s financial independence and doesn’t mind being at home and taking care of things.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As long as the film tries to be a relationship comedy while keeping the tone lighthearted, it works like a breeze. When it shifts the gear to drama, the film struggles to work and can barely keep the audience engaged. If only it remained a romantic comedy right till the end and treated the subject on an even funnier note, the film would have worked even better.

Nevertheless, the film manages to work to some extent, thanks to the comical portion in which Dulquer shines effortlessly. Aditi Rao Hydari is earnest and she delivers a mature performance. It is Kajal Aggarwal who struggles to make an impact in a poorly written, superficial character.

When the film eventually turns into a love triangle, it loses all the charm it had managed to stir up in the beginning. Even the performances turn uninteresting when the story gets serious and the film feels boring to sit through. Aditi’s character comes across as someone who isn’t sure what she wants from her marriage. She wants to get away from her husband because he suffocates her with his love and doesn’t give her any space. However, when her plans to make him fall for her psychologist come through, she starts to feel jealous and it just doesn’t go well with her character.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hey Sinamika needed to be a breezy romantic comedy but what it ends up becoming is a problematic love triangle.

Film: Hey Sinamika

Director: Brinda

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal