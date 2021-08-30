'I will not be bulldozed into saying something': Samantha Akkineni on 'noise' around her name change

Samantha Akkineni isn't ready to talk about the reason behind the recent change to her social media handles. The Family Man 2 actor, who is married to Naga Chaitanya, recently left fans curious after she dropped her surname from Twitter and Instagram.

Fans wondered if all was not well between Samantha and Naga, and reached out to the actor for answers. Samantha was recently asked a question about her name change on social media but refused to speak about it.

“The thing is, even with trolling for The Family Man or this, I don’t react to them. That is how I have always been. I don’t react to this kind of noise and I don’t intend on doing so as well,” she said in an interview to Film Companion.

Samantha also revealed that she was prodded into giving a reaction to any issue. "Everybody wanted me to react to The Family Man issue. There were like 65000 tweets hammering me. I just thought no. I will speak when I have to speak and when I feel like saying something. I will not be bulldozed into saying something,” she added.

Samantha found herself in the middle of a controversy following the release of The Family Man 2. The actor, along with the show, received flak from a few political leaders. They raised objections against the show and also to the casting of Samantha.

Addressing the controversy, Samantha told Bollywood Hungama, "I allow people to have their own opinions. If they decided to stay with that opinion, I am very sorry for hurting anyone's sentiments. I sincerely apologise as it was not something I intended on doing at all. I did not mean to hurt anyone. So, if I did, I am extremely sorry. I am glad that, though, once the show did release, a lot of the noise stopped. I guess some saw it wasn't so bad after all. For the people who didn't and still continue to hold resentment, I sincerely apologise."