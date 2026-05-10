Internet ‘feels bad’ about absence of Vijay’s wife, kids from swearing-in ceremony: ‘Hurts as a fan’

Tamil superstar ‘Thalapathy’ C Joseph Vijay had his family members and close friends cheering him on as the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in Chennai on Sunday. While the ceremony was a proud and emotional moment for Vijay’s inner circle, his wife's and children's absence became a talking point on social media.

Vijay’s wife, kids skip oath ceremony

Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai on Sunday. (TN DIPR/ANI Video Grab) (TN DIPR)

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On Sunday, Vijay’s parents, Shoba Chandrasekhar and SA Chandrasekhar, were seen beaming with pride from the front row as their son stepped onto the stage to take the oath. His rumoured girlfriend, and actor Trisha Krishnan, was also seen attending the ceremony.

However, it was the absence of his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, along with their children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha, that set social media buzzing, especially after it was reported that she had filed for divorce earlier this year. In fact, several social media users have also questioned his bond with Trisha amid the buzz.

Internet reacts

One social media user wrote, “Many feeling sad seeing the absence of his wife and children at such an important event.” One comment read, "Only Thing I Have Missed Today: Vijay's Wife Sangeetha, Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay, Vijay's Daughter Sasha. That Would Be Great in This HISTORIC Occassion.”

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{{^usCountry}} “I know its personal, but yes it hurts personally for me as a fan of #Vijay. If not his wife, atleast his son and daughter should've been invited for the event... ,” one wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I know its personal, but yes it hurts personally for me as a fan of #Vijay. If not his wife, atleast his son and daughter should've been invited for the event... ,” one wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I don’t want to bring his wife into this since they’re reportedly going through a divorce. But if even the children didn’t wish him or attend the ceremony, just imagine how hurt they must’ve been and what Vijay could have done for things to reach this point,” one wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I don’t want to bring his wife into this since they’re reportedly going through a divorce. But if even the children didn’t wish him or attend the ceremony, just imagine how hurt they must’ve been and what Vijay could have done for things to reach this point,” one wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Some came forward to defend him, writing, “I think #Vijay and his ex-wife know exactly what they are doing. They are grown-up adults! Their kids are grown-ups too. People have no business criticising one party or sympathising with the other. Their life, their decision. Be a good CM! That's all that shd matter to public.”

Another social media user shared, “He & his wife was living separately for a year so why should his wife & children come to his Swearing ceremony, plz stop your hate mongering it's a human nature to move on.” One comment read, “I don't understand why people are hating on Trisha this much. We don't know what exactly happened between vijay and his wife. Going by his dad's word, they both got separated 2 years ago.”

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What do we know about the divorce buzz

In February, Sangeeta filed for divorce. Her petition alleged infidelity on the actor-politician’s part, claiming that he had an affair with an actress. Days after this news, Vijay and Trisha Krishnan attended a wedding reception in Chennai in matching outfits, fueling rumours.

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According to the filing, Sangeetha, 48, stated that their marriage was first registered in the United Kingdom on July 10, 1998. A ceremonial Hindu wedding followed on August 25, 1999, at Rajah Muthiah Mandram, Egmore, Chennai. In her petition, she described the early years of marriage as cordial and harmonious, but alleged that things changed in 2021 after discovering Vijay’s adulterous relationship with an actress, causing deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust.

Vijay and Sangeeta have two children – a son, Jason Sanjay, and a daughter, Divya Saasha. Sangeeta has maintained a low profile throughout her marriage, staying out of the public eye, and so have their children.

Vijay sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

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Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and Tamil superstar ‘Thalapathy’ C Joseph Vijay on Sunday took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The actor-debut politician was sworn in on Sunday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

When Vijay took the stage, he was spotted getting emotional as the stadium roared ‘Vijay, Vijay’. He began his oath-taking ceremony with the traditional "C Joseph Vijay ennum naan (I, C Joseph Vijay),” and went on to promise to uphold the nation's sovereignty, act with integrity in their role, and deliver justice to everyone without bias.

His family and loved ones were seen cheering him on as he pledged allegiance to the Constitution, to uphold the sovereignty of India, and perform duties faithfully, without fear or favour.

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Vijay’s TVK swept polls when the results were announced in May, but he fell short of a majority, even after the post-results alliance with Congress. After days of struggle and forming alliances with a few other parties, Vijay’s TVK finally showed a majority on Saturday evening.

Vijay announced his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party in 2024 and became the second actor-politician, after late Telugu superstar and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, to achieve success in two years of floating a political party. The actor went through personal and professional upheaval before reaching this point.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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