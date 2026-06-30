Is Suriya the next Tamil star to enter politics after Vijay? Know the truth after fan statement causes confusion

Recently, there was talk that Suriya will be the next Tamil star to join politics after Vijay. After a fan's statement went viral, many assumed the actor was indeed stepping into a new field. However, his official fan club was forced to issue a clarification after confusion ensued.

What did Suriya’s fan say?

Fans cause some confusion about Suriya joining politics recently. (PTI)

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A fan named R Veeramani reportedly spoke about Suriya entering politics at a meeting of the administrators. He said, “If time decides, if God decides, no one can stop someone from becoming a people’s leader,” referring to the star. This led to a discussion about whether the actor, who has never publicly shown interest in a political career, is quietly making steps behind the scenes. He had to later release a clarification video.

Fan association clarifies

The All India Suriya Fans Club posted Veeramani’s video and clarified that his views were ‘personal opinion’. They also stated in a long note written in Tamil that his remarks were being circulated with a ‘wrong interpretation’, creating the impression that they reflected the club’s official position.

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{{^usCountry}} It was also revealed that Veeramani has not been a part of the club’s administration for the past three years and urged people not to believe rumours spread online. Reiterating Suriya’s position on this, the statement read: “Mr. Suriya has no intention of coming into politics. Through the Agaram Foundation and his welfare initiatives, continuing social service for the people gives him great happiness and fulfilment.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was also revealed that Veeramani has not been a part of the club’s administration for the past three years and urged people not to believe rumours spread online. Reiterating Suriya’s position on this, the statement read: “Mr. Suriya has no intention of coming into politics. Through the Agaram Foundation and his welfare initiatives, continuing social service for the people gives him great happiness and fulfilment.” {{/usCountry}}

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Vijay has proven in recent times that fan clubs are great tools and stepping stones for political support. Just last week, he spoke about his political entry in the assembly and said, “Some people say that I came directly from a film shooting set to become chief minister. In their own language, I would say that is just a reel. When we were functioning as a fan club, we stood by the people.”

Vijay also spoke about how, since 2008, his fan club has organised protests for various causes and carried out welfare schemes long before he contested in elections. He pointed out that his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), was launched long after.

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Fresh off the success of RJ Balaji’s Karuppu, Suriya will soon star in Vishwanath & Sons with Venky Atluri and Suriya 47 with Jithu Madhavan. He also has a film with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel that was announced on Monday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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