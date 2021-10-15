Jai Bhim teaser: Suriya’s film promises to be a hard-hitting courtroom drama

The teaser of Suriya’s upcoming Tamil film Jai Bhim, which will directly premiere on Amazon Prime, was unveiled on Friday on Vijayadashami. The visuals promise that the film will be a hard-hitting courtroom drama on caste-based discrimination.

The film, produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, will premiere on Amazon Prime on November 2.

Jai Bhim shines the spotlight on the innocent and hardworking lives of an oppressed tribe who, even with no land to call their own nor a strong roof over their heads, find joys in simple things in life.

However, as social injustice and brutality sweeps across these innocent lives, Advocate Chandru, played by Suriya, battles for their human rights. The teaser sets the tone for a highly engrossing and hard-hitting courtroom sequences.

Jai Bhim, which has been directed by TJ Gnanavel, also stars Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan and Lijo Mol Jose among others.

Suriya had said he was proud to present this story of “courage and faith in pursuit of justice.” The film features the actor in the role of a lawyer fighting for the lands for the tribal communities.

This will be the second direct-OTT release for Suriya after Soorarai Pottru. It will also be his third production venture after films such as Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum and Udanpirappe to take the OTT release route.

Suriya was last seen in Soorarai Pottru, a film based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan. The film was originally planned as a theatrical release. However, it eventually opted for direct-OTT release due to the pandemic.

The project, which marked Suriya’s maiden collaboration with a female director Sudha Kongara, also featured Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in crucial roles.

Produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, Soorarai Pottru marked the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who co-produced this project. The film is all set to be remade in Hindi.

