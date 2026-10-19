Jailer 2 box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth film crosses 239 crore on 1st Monday, faces nearly 29% dip after blockbuster weekend

Jailer 2 box office collection day 5: Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth’s sequel to their 2023 hit Jailer is holding its own on its first Monday after a stellar weekend. The film has crossed the ₹200 crore net mark in India after its first weekend, showing a slight dip/managing to hold its own on Monday.

Jailer 2 box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth in a still from the Nelson film.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also Read: ₹420 crore in 1st weekend; overtakes Coolie">Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Rajinikanth brings in over ₹420 crore in 1st weekend; overtakes Coolie)

Jailer 2 box office collection

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Jailer 2 has collected ₹39.95 crore net in India on Monday, taking its domestic total to ₹239.85 crore. The film showed an occupancy of 48.8% across 14,976 shows. It is performing better in Tamil than in Telugu and Hindi, bringing in ₹30.50 crore in its original language alone with ₹174.20 crore total collection.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Jailer 2 registered an opening of ₹59.70 crore when it was released on October 15. The film saw a dip on Friday, bringing in ₹37.10 crore. It recovered during the weekend, collecting ₹47.25 crore on Saturday and ₹55.85 crore on Sunday. The film ended its first weekend with a domestic collection of around ₹199 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jailer 2 registered an opening of ₹59.70 crore when it was released on October 15. The film saw a dip on Friday, bringing in ₹37.10 crore. It recovered during the weekend, collecting ₹47.25 crore on Saturday and ₹55.85 crore on Sunday. The film ended its first weekend with a domestic collection of around ₹199 crore. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jailer 2 has already become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. With the film benefiting from Navaratri and Dasara despite entering the weekdays, it remains to be seen whether it holds steady till the next weekend. The Rajinikanth film also had the advantage of no competition at the Tamil box office.

About Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran through Sun Pictures. It is a sequel to Jailer (2023). The film stars Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, and Rithvik, reprising their roles from the predecessor, with SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vidya Balan joining the cast. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff reprise their cameos.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After seeing the response to Jailer 2, Nelson thanked fans and wrote on his social media, “Theatres are going bonkers! Thalaivar magic hits different. Thank you, dear audience, for the phenomenal love and reception for #Jailer2. Nothing beats seeing the audience celebrate it like this! Thank you all for the love and support. @rajinikanth sir @anirudhofficial @sunpictures.”

Jailer 2 sees retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian face new enemies from the idol smuggling network after his son’s death in the first part. He relies on new and old friends to keep his family safe, all while ensuring they don’t learn the truth about recent events. It ends with a hint that Muthu might not be done fighting yet.