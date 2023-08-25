Jailer box office collection day 15: Rajinikanth's action entertainer collects 298.75 crore in India

Jailer box office: Rajinikanth's action entertainer is expected to cross the ₹300 crore mark at the domestic box office on Friday. The film collected ₹3 crore from all languages on its third Thursday as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. This takes its India total to ₹ ₹ 298.75 crore. Also read: Jailer box office collection: Rajinikanth film becomes second fastest Tamil movie to gross ₹550 crore worldwide Rajinikanth in a still from Jailer.

Jailer box office

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer had opened to a massive ₹48 crore haul which also remains its highest single-day collection. Thursday collection of the film is its lowest single-day earning. It had collected ₹ 235.85 crore by its first week and ₹ 295.65 crore by its second week at the domestic box office for all languages. The Tamil film has been dubbed in Hindi, Kannada and Telugu as well and released in theatres on August 10, day before Gadar 2 and OMG 2 hit theatres.

During the film's special screening in Lucknow few days back which Rajinikanth attended in between his vacation in the north, the actor told ANI, "It's God's blessing that the movie is becoming a hit."

Jailer plot, cast

Rajinikanth portrays the father of a police officer in Jailer. The trailer showed how a common man uses swords and firearms to take out evil men. The film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan while Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Shivarajkumar are seen in important guest appearances.

Besides several action-packed scenes and Rajinikanth's one liners, Jailer also has a few impressive songs like Hukum but Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaalaa is the one which continues to rule the music charts. She plays an actor in the film and has channeled her inner Shakira in the special dance number.

Jailer trivia

At the Jailer music launch, Rajinikanth had shared a memory from the shooting of the film. Talking about director Nelson, he said according to Indianexpress.com, “He made me do one take 8 to 9 times. It was in front of Ramya Krishnan for one particular expression. Even Ramya got a bit awkward as I was doing it again and again. This Padayappa lost his face in front of Neelambari because of Nelson. He will not let you go unless he gets what he wants.”

