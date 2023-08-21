Jailer box office collection day 11: Rajinikanth film earns 18.7 crore, set to gross 550 crore worldwide

Rajinikanth's Tamil film Jailer, which has been dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, collected ₹18.7 crore nett in all languages in India on day 11 of its release. According to a report on Sacnilk.com, Jailer has earned ₹280.85 crore nett in India, so far. The film is not only doing well in India, but also breaking records globally. As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Jailer is set to gross more than ₹550 crore on Monday. Also read: Jailer grosses ₹500 crore worldwide

Jailer box office

Rajinikanth's Jailer has taken the box office by storm.

The film has reportedly grossed ₹543.96 crore after making ₹29.71 crore gross worldwide on Sunday. Manobala Vijayabalan wrote on Twitter or X on Monday, "Jailer worldwide box office… Racing towards ₹550 crore club. Week 1 – ₹450.80 crore. Week 2 Day 1 – ₹19.37 crore. Day 2 – ₹17.22 crore. Day 3 – ₹26.86 crore. Day 4 – ₹29.71 crore. Total – ₹543.96 crore. STUNNING..."

As per Sacnilk.com, Jailer performed well in India on its 11th day, and has so far earned ₹280.85 crore nett in all languages. It earned ₹18.7 crore nett on Sunday, and is expected to earn around ₹7.7 crore nett on Monday, reported the portal.

Recently, the Rajinikanth-starrer had become the third movie from Tamil cinema to cross the ₹500 crore mark. It had also become the second fastest movie to do so after Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0.

On Sunday, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote on Twitter or X along with a poster of Jailer featuring Rajinikanth, “BREAKING: Jailer hits ₹500 crore. Jailer BREACHES ₹500 crore elite club at the worldwide box office in just 10 days. Becomes the THIRD movie from Tamil cinema to enter this club after 2.0 and Ponniyin Selvan: I. Also, the SECOND fastest movie after 2.0, which entered ( ₹500 crore club) in seven days."

About Jailer

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer also features Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles and Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff in extended cameos. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Recently Rajinikanth spoke about Jailer's success. On Friday he arrived in Lucknow. Talking about his visit, Rajinikanth had told news agency ANI, "I will watch the film with the CM (Yogi Adityanath). It's God's blessing that the movie is becoming a hit." On Saturday, Rajinikanth met the UP chief minister and photos and videos from their meeting were widely shared online.

