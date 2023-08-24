Jailer box office: Rajinikanth film set to breach 300 crore in India

Jailer box office: Rajinikanth's Tamil film is all set to cross the ₹300 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film earned ₹3.65 crore on its second Wednesday from all languages in India as per early estimates indicated by Sacnilk.com. The film now stands at ₹295.65 crore at the domestic box office. Also read: Gadar 2 box office collection day 13: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel film collects ₹10.4 cr, stands at ₹411 cr total

Rajinikanth’s Jailer was released on August 10. (MINT_PRINT)

Jailer had released on August 10, day before Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. While Gadar 2 is leading, Jailer is on the second position. While Gadar 2 has crossed the ₹400 crore, Jailer is set to cross the ₹300 crore mark soon.

Jailer had opened 48.35 crore on a Thursday, even higher than Gadar 2 which opened a day later at ₹40 crore. Jailer went on to collect ₹235.85 crore in its first week but slowed down after its second weekend.

The Nelson Dilipkumar film has already become second fastest Tamil film to cross ₹550 crore worldwide in 12 days. The fastest film was Rajinikanth's 2018 film 2.0 which had achieved the number in eight days of its release.

The film also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan and Vasanth Ravi. Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff have made guest appearances in the film. Tamannaah Bhatia plays an actor and is seen in a special dance number Kaavaalaa which went on to become a hit on the internet even before the film's release. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is back in Chennai from his spiritual vacation in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. He offered prayers at the Badrinath Temple in Chamoli, Ram Janmbhoomi and Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya and few other places. He also met several politicians on his way, including Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Jharkhand governor C. P. Radhakrishnan.

