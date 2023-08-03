OMG 2 trailer: Akshay Kumar as Shiva's messenger is here to help Pankaj Tripathi save his son. Watch

After much delay, the trailer of OMG 2 is finally here. Starring Akshay Kumar as a ‘messenger of Shiva’, the film is a story of a man's fight for the right to education of his son. The man is played by Pankaj Tripathi. (Also read: Guns & Gulaabs trailer) Akshay Kumar is a messenger of Shiva in OMG 2.

The trailer begins with Lord Shiva asking his loyal Nandi to send one of his messengers to the aid of Pankaj's Kanti Sharan Mudgal's whose son has been expelled from school for a ‘vulgar’ act. Kanti has filed a case in the court but he is both the defendant and the accuser. Yami Gautam, as a lawyer, locks horns with Kanti in the courtroom and Shiva's messenger guides him on the right path.

Watch the trailer here:

Helmed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 will face a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol’s upcoming action film Gadar 2. OMG 2 has been under the radar ever since the makers unveiled the film's posters and teaser. Several reports claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as the committee wanted to be extra cautious due to the film's religious theme.

OMG 2 is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG: Oh my God. In the original film, Akshay essayed the character of Lord Krishna. Last month, the makers of the film dropped a one-minute-26-second teaser of the movie, showing a glimpse of OMG 2’s world.

The trailer was supposed to launch on Wednesday but was delayed out of respect for art director Nitin Desai, who was found dead earlier in the day. Akshay shared the update via a social media post. "Unbelievably sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai. He was a stalwart in production design and such a big part of our cinema fraternity. He worked on so many of my films… this is a huge loss. Out of respect, we are not releasing the OMG 2 trailer today. Will launch it tomorrow at 11am. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

