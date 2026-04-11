Jana Nayagan actor Mamitha Baiju disappointed to see Vijay film being circulated illegally: ‘Don't support piracy’

Jana Nayagan leak: Vijay's final film as an actor, Jana Nayagan, was leaked online ahead of its theatrical release, sending shockwaves across the industry. In response, the makers confirmed that they have initiated legal action against those responsible and have issued a warning to audiences against downloading or sharing the film through unauthorised sources. Actor Mamitha Baiju, who stars in the film, has now reacted to the leak and urged audiences to wait for the theatrical release. (Also read: Pooja Hegde says Jana Nayagan leak is ‘disheartening' for team: ‘Don’t we deserve to celebrate Vijay sir’s last film?')

What Mamitha said

Mamitha Baiju along with Vijay and Pooja Hegde in a still from Jana Nayagan song Thalapathy Kacheri.

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Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mamitha wrote, “Dear audience, a film comes to life through the hardwork, passion, and commitment of so many people who give their best every single day. It's truly disappointing to see it circulated illegally. Some moments are meant to be experienced together on the big screen, just as they were intended.”

She added, “Let's wait and enjoy it in the right way when it officially releases. Please don't support piracy. It's the only way we can safeguard cinema and everyone behind it.”

Mamitha via Instagram Stories.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Pooja Hegde condemned the leak of the film. She wrote, "To see it being leaked and shared illegally is tough—not because of numbers, but because it takes away the respect that every artist and technician on the film deserves. Plus, don’t we all deserve to gather together to celebrate and watch Vijay sir’s last film, one last time, on the big screen in the right way? So let’s watch it the right way. Let’s wait. It will be out in due time. Let’s not encourage piracy. That’s how cinema and art will survive. Love, Art. Artists. Technicians.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Pooja Hegde condemned the leak of the film. She wrote, "To see it being leaked and shared illegally is tough—not because of numbers, but because it takes away the respect that every artist and technician on the film deserves. Plus, don’t we all deserve to gather together to celebrate and watch Vijay sir’s last film, one last time, on the big screen in the right way? So let’s watch it the right way. Let’s wait. It will be out in due time. Let’s not encourage piracy. That’s how cinema and art will survive. Love, Art. Artists. Technicians.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The makers' legal team has issued a legal notice after the film was leaked online. A notice issued on behalf of KVN Productions, the film’s producer, revealed that they are mulling legal action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The makers' legal team has issued a legal notice after the film was leaked online. A notice issued on behalf of KVN Productions, the film’s producer, revealed that they are mulling legal action. {{/usCountry}}

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The legal notice read, “I am the legal counsel for KVN Productions LLP and issue this Public Notice under the instructions of my client. My client is the Producer of the film Jana Nayagan starring Vijay, directed by H. Vinoth and with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film has been produced by investing several hundred crores and the film carries enormous theatrical, satellite, OTT and commercial value.”

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth and backed by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan is a political drama that marks Vijay’s final on-screen appearance before his full-fledged entry into politics with his party, TVK. The film features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain in pivotal roles. It marks Vijay’s 69th outing as a lead actor, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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