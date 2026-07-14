Jana Nayagan release date: Vijay's final film to clash with son Jason Sanjay's debut Sigma?

H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan was supposed to be released in January this year for Pongal, one final celebration before Vijay bids adieu to cinema for a political career. But the film was postponed due to a delay in CBFC certification. Even before the filmmakers make an official announcement, ticketing platforms and exhibitors have announced the film’s release date. And it looks like it will be released close to Jason Sanjay’s debut directorial, Sigma.

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan release date

H Vinoth's Jana Nayagan will star Vijay in the lead role one last time.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Now that the CBFC has finally certified the film A, it looks like the makers are gearing up to release it soon. While the production house, KVN Productions, has not made an official announcement yet, exhibitors in the UK and elsewhere have announced the release for July 24. They have even opened bookings in multiple countries, with thousands of tickets getting sold in minutes.

Now, ticketing platform District has also announced that Jana Nayagan will be released on July 24. “34 years, 68 Films, 68 First days, all leading up to one last First day. July 24th - Jananayagan on the Big Screen. District set to launch tickets soon, stay tuned, set your reminders,” they wrote, adding, “The wait finally has a date. July 24. Who’s watching #Jananayagan on Day 1?”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The ticketing platform also listed the synopsis: An ordinary man becomes an unexpected figure of resistance when a local injustice pushes him into the public eye. As his actions inspire others, he faces increasing pressure from those threatened by his rise. The story tracks his evolution from bystander to reluctant leader as he navigates danger, ideals, and community expectations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ticketing platform also listed the synopsis: An ordinary man becomes an unexpected figure of resistance when a local injustice pushes him into the public eye. As his actions inspire others, he faces increasing pressure from those threatened by his rise. The story tracks his evolution from bystander to reluctant leader as he navigates danger, ideals, and community expectations. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, chatter on social media suggests that the film might hit screens a day ahead, on July 23. A confirmation from the production house is awaited at the time of writing. Jana Nayagan also stars Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The film is touted to be a remake of Anil Ravipudi’s Bhagavanth Kesari. Vijay’s final film was leaked online in HD in April, and several arrests were made in the case.

What about Jason Sanjay’s Sigma?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Amid rumours of a rift between father and son, Vijay’s Jana Nayagan might hit screens awfully close to his son Jason’s debut directorial, Sigma. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film stars Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sigma is scheduled for release on July 31, but reports suggest the film will be postponed to August to accommodate Jana Nayagan. There has been no official confirmation from this film’s team either.