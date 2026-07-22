Jana Nayagan tickets sold at illegally hiked prices in Tamil Nadu despite 190 cap; fans urge Vijay to take action

H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, Vijay’s first film as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, is finally hitting screens on July 23. However, chaos ensued in Tamil Nadu as ticket prices were illegally hiked at a few theatres despite the actor-politician putting a ₹190 cap. A video shows fans and theatre management arguing about the same issue.

Jana Nayagan tickets illegally sold at higher prices

Vijay plays the lead in H Vinoth's Jana Nayagan, his first film release as the CM.

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A video circulating online, initially posted by News Arena India, claiming it was from Namakkal, shows fans and the theatre management arguing outside the cinema hall. When fans asked why the theatre management was selling tickets at ₹300, the theatre management refused the claim. He can also be seen blaming fans for buying tickets and reselling them at ₹1000 each.

Fans can be seen arguing, “Who has allowed you to sell tickets at ₹300?” and even saying, “Call up the CM's office and ask if you can sell it for ₹300.” The management tells them that the price was set by the distributors before they left. Later, one fan claims that he has gone to numerous theatres to score a ticket for the opening day of Jana Nayagan. He also claimed that some theatres are selling tickets at ₹500 and more.

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Fans urge Vijay to take strict action against distributors

{{^usCountry}} Fans were shocked to see that Jana Nayagan tickets were being sold in TN at hiked prices. “CM Sir, the 150-rupee ticket is being sold for 500 rupees. If this is the situation even for your movie... Please look into this matter. Take strict action,” urged one X (formerly Twitter) user reposting the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans were shocked to see that Jana Nayagan tickets were being sold in TN at hiked prices. “CM Sir, the 150-rupee ticket is being sold for 500 rupees. If this is the situation even for your movie... Please look into this matter. Take strict action,” urged one X (formerly Twitter) user reposting the video. {{/usCountry}}

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“Let us report this corruption to our CMO's whatsapp number. Imagine if they can do this for his own movies, what all they will do for things where he isn't a part of,” wrote another, in response to the video. One fan even claimed, “Bro, tickets for the FDFS were sold at the counter at Thanjavur Vetri E-Square Cinemas at ₹700.” One fan pointed out, “Bro, in Anna's rule, they've wiped out bribes in all government offices. But for the movie Jana Nayagan that Anna acted in, we can't even buy tickets without paying a bribe.’

Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. The film is an adaptation of Anil Ravipudi’s 2023 film Bhagavanth Kesari with Balakrishna, Sreeleela, Kajal Aggarwal and Arjun Rampal.