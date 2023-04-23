Jayam Ravi gets emotional ahead of PS-2 release, Vikram and his castmates give him a hug. Watch

The story of the classic Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan by Kalki Krishnamurthy will conclude this week with Mani Ratnam's PS-2. The filmmaker has been trying for a long time to bring the novel to the big screen and began his epic historical saga in 2019. The actors from the Tamil film have been promoting the saga since the past few weeks. Jayam Ravi, who plays prince Arunmozhi Varman, got emotional and teary eyed at a recent event in Bangalore with his co-stars. Vikram, Karthi and Trisha Krishnan all hugged and consoled the actor as they talked about the film in front of several excited fans. (Also read: Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer: Aishwarya Rai reigns supreme once again as Nandini who seeks revenge from Cholas. Watch)

The cast of PS-2 was promoting their upcoming Tamil film in Bangalore.

In a video shared online on Twitter, Jayam is seen seated in a chair and he addresses the crowd, "I am sorry I am getting emotional. When I am happy, I get emotional.” Vikram, who plays his brother Aditha Karikalan, walks over with a tissue to hand over to him and also hugs him. The video is captioned, "After Thanioruvan, he felt so emotional for #PS2 and shed happy tears for the love he is receiving for Arunmozhi Varman Was wholesome to see this video."

The actor indicated that the Ponniyin Selvan saga has given him a new life as a star. He has a key role in the film series and his character is presumed dead as his ship sank in the sea in PS-1. The news of his death devastates his father Emperor Sundara Cholan (Prakash Raj) and Aditha (Vikram) believes Nandini (Aishwarya Rai) had a hand in his death and vows to destroy her by declaring war.

Later, his other co-stars Karthi and Trisha Krishnan also approach Jayam and pull him into a group hug. The cast got a bit sentimental talking about the film with fans of the Mani Ratnam film. They were also feeling emotional as the film would be releasing soon. Trisha wrote on Twitter, "A moment lasts all of a second but the memory lives on forever PS - I will always love you."

PS-1 was released theatrically all over the world on September 30, 2022. It earned over ₹500 crore to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022. The film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Rahman, R Parthiban and Lal.

