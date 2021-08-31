Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
tamil cinema

Jyotika makes Instagram debut, husband Suriya welcomes her: 'Thrilled to see you'

Tamil actor Jyotika joined Instagram and posted pictures from her trip to the Himalayas around Independence Day.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Jyotika's first post on Instagram were a bunch of pictures from her trip to the Himalayas.

Actor Jyotika, who finally took the social media plunge on on Tuesday, was welcomed by her husband Suriya who said he’s thriller see her here. She officially joined Instagram and shared pictures from her lockdown diaries.

Jyotika, who has all these years maintained a low profile about her personal life, has finally joined a social media platform.

In her first post on Instagram, Jyotika wrote: “Hello everyone! On social media for the very first time ! A lot of positivity to share from my lockdown diaries (sic).”

Jyotika shared a series of pictures from her recent trekking trip to the Himalayas during Independence Day.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote: “At the Himalayas on Independence Day, The beautiful Kashmir Great Lakes, 70 km trek with the awesome team of Bikat adventures - Rahul, Sachin, Raul and Ashwin, n the Kashmir team Mushtaq n Riyaz bhai. Thank u. Life is only an existence, unless we start living it! India is gorgeous! Jai hind! (sic).”

In one of the pictures, Jyotika is seen holding the Indian flag with the Himalayas in the background.

Jyotika received a warm welcome on Instagram by her husband Suriya, who wrote in the comments section, “My pondatti (wife) strongest!!! Thrilled to see you on Insta (sic).”

Suriya commented on wife Jyotika's pictures on Instagram.

Also read: Jyotika donates 25 lakh and medical equipment to Tanjore government hospital

Jyotika was last seen in Tamil legal drama Ponmagal Vandhal, which skipped theatres and premiered on Amazon Prime last year. In the film, she was seen playing a lawyer.

She also has a Tamil film titled Udan Pirappe. It’s said to be a story about sibling love and emotions. It has been directed by ERA Saravanan. The film will be released in October on Amazon Prime.

