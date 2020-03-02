Jyotika plays a lawyer in Pon Magal Vandhal, see first-look poster

regional-movies

Actor Jyotika will be seen playing a lawyer in her forthcoming Tamil thriller Pon Magal Vandhal. The first-look poster of the film was unveiled on Monday. In the poster, Jyotika is seen wearing lawyer’s coat. It will be the first time she’ll be seen playing a lawyer in her career. The makers have confirmed that the film will release worldwide on March 27.

Directed by debutant JJ Fredrick, the film also stars K Bhagyaraj, R Parthiepan, Pandiarajan and Pratap Pothen in crucial roles. Suriya is bankrolling the project, which has music by 96 fame composer Govind Vasantha while Ramji has cranked the camera.

Jyotika’s was last seen in Jeethu Joseph directed thriller Thambi, co-starring Karthi. The film, despite garnering mostly positive reviews, tanked at the box office. Ever since she made her acting comeback with 36 Vayadhinile after a hiatus of close to 8 years, Jyothika has been hand-picking women-centric projects. A lot of credit must go to her husband Suriya, who has supporting her decision as a producer as well as husband.

In a recent interview, asked about the kind of support she gets from her actor-husband Suriya, Jyotika said, “Suriya gives me the freedom to explore and has always stood by me. We always discuss the scripts that come way but he never interferes in my decision. In fact, he encourages me to take up more projects. We have a good understanding of each other as we made our careers together.”

Meanwhile, Jyothika also has a yet-untitled Tamil rural drama featuring Sasikumar and Samuthirakani. The film, which will have music by D Imman, will be bankrolled by actor Suriya under his home banner 2D Entertainment.

The regular shooting commenced from December and the film is being predominantly shot in Pudhukottai and Tanjore.

