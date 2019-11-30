Jyotika’s new film with Sasikumar, Samuthirakani gets launched. See pics

regional-movies

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 15:16 IST

Actor Jyotika, who had two releases so far this year, has joined hands with actors Sasikumar and Samuthirakani for a yet-untitled Tamil rural drama which was officially launched on Friday. To be directed by R. Saravanan, the film will see Jyotika share screen space with Sasikumar and Samuthirakani for the first time.

The film, which will have music by D. Imman, was launched in the presence of actor Suriya, who will be bankrolling the project under his home banner 2D Entertainment. The regular shooting will commence from December and the film will be predominantly shot in Pudhukottai and Tanjore.

Meanwhile, Jyotika currently awaits the release of her films Thambi and Pon Magal Vandhal. While the former is a family-based thriller and has been directed by Jeethu Joseph, the latter has been helmed by debutant JJ Frederick. Thambi marks the maiden on-screen collaboration of Jyotika and her brother-in-law Karthi. In the film, both will be seen playing siblings.

“Thrilled to share screen space with Anni (sis-in-law) for the first time. Looking forward to work with Jeethu Joseph sir. Sathyaraj sir brings more strength to us. With all your blessings shoot begins today,” Karthi had tweet when the project went on the floors.

Also read: Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Rekha attend wedding reception of Sooraj Barjatya’s son. See pics

The film, which is gearing up for release on December 20, has music by Govind Vasantha while RD Rajasekar has cranked the camera. Thambi, which will be Jeethu Joseph’s second Tamil directorial outing, will be dubbed and released in Telugu and it has been titled Donga.

Jyotika is also believed to be part of Mani Ratnam’s film adaptation of Tamil epic novel, Ponniyin Selvan. She was also a part of Ratnam’s last directorial outing, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.Sasikumar has films like MGR Magan, Na Na, Raja Vamsam and Kombu Vecha Singamda in various stages of production.

Follow @htshowbiz for more