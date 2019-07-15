Jyotika’s next is titled Pon Magal Vandhal, Suriya unveils poster

Actor Jyotika, who was recently seen playing an honest, fearless school headmistress in Raatchasi, will next be seen in a new film titled Pon Magal Vandhal. The film’s title and first-look poster was unveiled by actor Suriya on Twitter on Monday.

To be directed by debutant JJ Fredrick, the film will also star K Bhagyaraj, R Parthiepan, Pandiarajan and Pratap Pothen in crucial roles.

The poster features a gun, a paper windmill and what appears to be profile image of Jyotika, who is tipped to be playing a character seeking revenge.

Suriya is bankrolling the project, which is expected to go on the floors soon. Composer Govind Vasantha, well known for his work in 96, has been roped in to compose music while Ramji will crank the camera.

This year, Jyotika will be seen in two more projects which are getting ready for release. One film is titled Jackpot, which also stars veteran actor-filmmaker Revathy in a pivotal role.

Jyotika’s other project is a yet-untitled family thriller co-starring Karthi. The film is being directed by Jeethu Joseph of Drishyam fame.

Ever since she made her acting comeback with 36 Vayadhinile after a hiatus of close to eight years, she has been hand-picking women-centric projects. A lot of credit must go to her husband Suriya, who has been supportive of her decision to don the greasepaint again.

In a recent interview, asked about the kind of support she gets from her actor-husband Suriya, Jyotika said, “Suriya gives me the freedom to explore and has always stood by me. We always discuss the scripts that come way but he never interferes in my decision. In fact, he encourages me to take up more projects. We have a good understanding of each other as we made our careers together.”

