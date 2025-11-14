Kaantha Twitter review: Internet loves Dulquer Salmaan’s period drama, calls his career best

Kaantha Twitter review: Dulquer Salmaan’s highly anticipated Tamil period drama, set in the 1950s, has finally arrived in theatres, and early reactions on social media are positive. Viewers who caught the first shows are praising the film’s performances, with many calling Dulquer’s performance one of the best of his career. Kaantha Twitter review: The film is set against the backdrop of 1950s Madras.

Dulquer Salmaan wins hearts

The film was released in theatres on Friday, November 14. The period drama also stars Bhagyashri Borse, Rana Daggubati and Samuthirakani.

Social media users are praising the cast’s powerful performances in Kaantha. Some viewers did spot a few loopholes in the story, but many feel the strong performances more than make up for it.

One wrote, “#Kaantha - Slow and gripping crime thriller. Its biggest strength is the performance of its cast #DulquerSalmaan #Samuthirakanni and #BhagyashreeBorse The film may not work for audience who are used to racy mass commercial thrillers but if you have the patience to admire the art go for Kaantha.”

“#Kaantha does provide an experience aided by a strong lead performance & technical finesse. But the enormity of the emotions be it ego or love or even the whodunit angle remain at a surface level. It is like too many things are happening but you also feel much isn't happening,” another shared.

On fan shared, “#DulquerSalmaan Deserves NATIONAL AWARD For his Performance.”

“Rana Anger Moments are NEXT LEVEL. This Film Feels Like a CLASSIC Because of Great Actors at One Stage,” one wrote.

Another shared, “One hell of a performance! Truly outstanding! @dulQuer #Kaantha Must Watch.”

“What a movie ....what an actor DQ… Bhagyashree acting ento chustaru. Rana was good. Directors vison. Blockbuster written all over 3.25/5.#Kaantha #DulquerSalmaan #bhagyashriborse #Ranadaggubati,” one wrote.

One post read, “When ONE ACTOR OVERSHADOWS ANOTHER..!! 🔥🔥🔥 The intense drama takes place with wonderful play of Lighting & framing..!! Every frame was literally painted & pulls you into the world of Film in the Film. A perfect PERFORMANCE DRIVEN DRAMA so far.”

“#Kaantha opened with great visuals of old Madras & solid DQ entry as TKM. 1st half was slow with an ego clash & a predictable genre shift interval. 2nd half improved with Rana’s entry & climax had one of DQ’s best performance,” one shared.

Another wrote, “#Kaantha - DQ Superb Perf: That Mirror Scene, Climax, Tap Dance. Samuthirakani gives one of d best Perf. Bhagyasri ok. Rana is a misfit. Making & Music Good. Interesting 1st Hlf Drama. Once the Genre shifts to Investigation mode in 2nd Hlf, it becomes a Patience Tester. AVERAGE.”

“#Kaantha starts off as a slow burn period drama and gradually shifts into an investigation narrative. It leans more towards an art film than a typical commercial entertainer. The performances, especially Dulquer Salmaan’s, are exceptional and truly deserving of praise, though a tighter runtime would have helped. More than the story itself, it’s the performances that leave a mark,” one noted, adding, “The film feels better suited for award film festival audiences than for mainstream commercial viewing, at times coming across like a vanity project produced by Dulquer to highlight his acting range rather than deliver a conventional commercial film.”

“DulquerSalmaan, Bhagyashree & Samuthirakani, what a powerhouse of performance. The film is filled with many brilliant moments as scenes. The predictability factor in the second half & the slow phase setup of the film are drawbacks,” one wrote.

About Kaantha

In the film, Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of T. K. Mahadevan in Kaantha, which is set against the backdrop of 1950s Madras. Alongside Dulquer, the film stars Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse, Rana Daggubati, and Ravindra Vijay. The film explores the strained relationship between a legendary Tamil director, Ayya, and the movie star he helped achieve fame, Chandran. The film has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It is co-produced by Dulquer and Rana.