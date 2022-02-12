Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara for a crazy love story

The teaser of Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is out. It looks like a rib-tickling comedy about a guy in love with two women at the same time.

Directed by Vignesh Shivn, the film is a lighthearted comedy about a love triangle featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Vijay Sethupathi plays a character named Rambo, who convinces both Kanmani (Nayanthara) and Khatija (Samantha) to settle down in a three-way relationship.

The teaser confirms that the film will hit the screens worldwide on April 28.

The project marks the maiden collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha as a pair. Even though both of them were part of the critically-acclaimed Tamil film Super Deluxe, they didn’t have any scenes together. It also marks the reunion of Vignesh, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara after their previous outing Naanum Rowdydhaan.

The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander. This will be Vignesh’s fourth outing as a director. He has recently directed a segment in Netflix India’s upcoming Tamil anthology, Paava Kadhaigal. Vignesh’s short in the anthology features Anjali and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles.

Also read: Vijay Sethupathi: It is very difficult for me to watch my films

On being part of the anthology, Vignesh Shivan had said in a statement, “I’ve always been a huge fan of Netflix and its storytelling. As a filmmaker, being able to tell your story to a diverse audience, alongside three respected directors who believe in your story as much as you do, is an incredible opportunity. This film explores the dark, often agonizing side of human relationships, tabling thoughts many have but are afraid to vocalize.”

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON