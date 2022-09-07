Kamal Haasan also wanted to make Ponniyin Selvan, wanted to cast Rajinikanth

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth hugged each other at the Ponniyin Selvan trailer and music launch in Chennai on Tuesday. The crowd roared as the two greeted each other with a hug. They were chief guests at the event. Kamal also revealed that not just Mani Ratnam, even he wanted to make such a film. Also read: Aishwarya touches Rajinikanth's feet, runs to hug 'guru' Mani Ratnam at Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 trailer and music launch

Kamal revealed at the event that he wanted to make Ponniyin Selvan as well and wished to cast Rajinikanth in it. “When I got the rights of Ponniyin Selvan, Sivaji also said that Rajinikanth would be perfect for Vandhiyathevan. I asked him 'what about me?', Sivaji said 'you be Aditya Karikalan'.”

In Mani Ratnam's big budget film, Karthi plays the role of Vandhiyathevan, the brave, adventurous and sarcastic warrior prince of the Vaanar Clan. Vikram plays Aditya Karikalan, the crown prince and the commander of Northern troops in Sundara Chola's Reign.

Kamal is currently working on Indian 2. The film shoot was put on hold after a crane accident that left three crew members dead and 10 injured. It was resumed last month after almost two years. Director Shankar was also present at the event and was all praise for Ponniyin Selvan director Mani Ratnam.

The Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 trailer was launched amid much fanfare. AR Rahman also unveiled the music of the film at the event. A making video was also shown to the audience to give a glimpse of all those who worked hard on the project.

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 actors Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and others were also present at the event. Rajinikanth also met Aishwarya, his 2.0 co-star, who touched his feet before greeting him with a namaste.

Ponniyin Selvan is all set to have a worldwide release on September 30. It will release in in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

