Kamal Haasan arrives in a chopper for Indian 2 shoot. Watch video

The shoot of Kamal Haasan’s upcoming multilingual action-drama Indian 2, directed by Shankar, is underway at a brisk pace in Gandikota. On Wednesday, a clip from the shooting spot surfaced on social media and it can be seen that Kamal is leaving in a chopper to join the sets. (Also Read | Kamal Haasan tells Rahul Gandhi ‘we let happen’ what the Gandhi family went through)

Reportedly, this is his daily mode of commute from Tirupati to Gandikota. As per reports, Haasan has been arriving on the sets in a chopper daily. A video of Haasan along with his stylist Amritha Ram boarding a chopper has surfaced on social media.

A fan account wrote on Twitter, “#Indian2 - #KamalHaasan is reaching the shooting spot in a special helicopter, Tirupati to Gandikota daily (sic)." Trade analyst Ramesh Bala also took to Twitter to share a picture of Kamal posing in front of the chopper he is using to commute daily to the sets of Indian 2.

Recently, writer B Jeyamohan, who is currently working on Indian 2, had revealed that Kamal is starving himself on the project. In a latest interview, Jeyamohan has opened up about Kamal's commitment on the sets and how he’s living on a diet only consisting of juices on days he’s acting.

In Indian, Kamal played a freedom fighter turned vigilante called Senapathy, who wants to root out corruption. He will return to play the same character in the sequel. Jeyamohan is one of the writers on the project, which is being directed by S Shankar.

“Kamal is almost starving himself on the sets of Indian 2. On days when he’s acting, he doesn’t eat anything because if he chews something, it would affect the prosthetic makeup. He was only on a juice diet while acting. I feel bad for him,” Jeyamohan said in an interview with Cineulagam. He revealed that the sequel will also star Kamal in dual roles.

Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music.

Apart from Indian 2, Kamal will also feature in filmmaker Mani Ratnam for his next film. Titled KH234, the film will be jointly produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies, Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, and Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies. The music will be composed by AR Rahman.

