Kamal Haasan breaks silence on director Sundar C's exit from Rajinikanth film: ‘Searching for the right story’

Thalaivar 173: Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan announced earlier this month that they are set to star together in a film tentatively titled Thalaivar 173, which is scheduled for release around Pongal 2027. Sundar C was attached to direct. Merely days after that announcement, Sundar C released a statement saying that has opted out of the film, citing ‘unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances.’ Now Kamal has opened up about the shocking exit of the director and what lies ahead for the film. (Also read: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan's film faces a major roadblock, director Sundar C drops out of project days after announcement) Sundar C was initially brought on board to direct a film starring Rajinikanth, produced by Kamal Haasan.

What Kamal Haasan said

Speaking to reporters outside the airport on Saturday, the actor-politician said, “Sundar C has explained the reason for his withdrawal from the project through a press release. I don’t have anything to add to it. As an investor, I want a script that my star likes for the film. That is the healthy way to go about it. We will keep searching for the right stories until he likes it. Until my star is satisfied with the script, we will keep scouting for it. We are currently in the process of finalising a quality script.”

When asked what kind of stories they are looking to work on in the project, he concluded by adding, “Expect the unexpected.”

Sundar C's exit

Meanwhile, Sundar C apologised to fans for opting out of the film and stated that it was a ‘difficult decision.’ "In life, there are moments when we must follow the path laid out for us, even if it diverges from our dreams. My association with these two icons goes back a long way, and I will always hold them in the highest regard. The special moments we have shared over the past few days will be cherished forever by me. They have taught me invaluable lessons, and I will continue to seek their inspiration and wisdom as I move forward," he said in his note.

Both Rajinikanth and Kamal have been teasing their collaboration since before the release of Coolie. Kamal was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life and is now shooting for a yet-to-be-announced project. No details about who will direct the film have been officially announced so far.