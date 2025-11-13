Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan's film faces a major roadblock, director Sundar C drops out of project days after announcement

Fans erupted in happiness when an official announcement was made that Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were going to reunite after decades. Turns out, the film now faces a major roadblock even before production has begun. Director Sundar C, who was attached to the film, has now opted out of the film. The director's wife Khushbu Sundar shared the official statement on her social media account and a few minutes later, also deleted it. Sundar C was announced as the director of the film a few days ago.

Sundar C opts out of film citing ‘unavoidable circumstances’

The official statement of Sundar C has now been shared by several users on X. The statement read, “It is with a heavy heart that I share some important news with you. Due to unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances, I have made the difficult decision to step back from the prestigious project Thalaivar 173.”

It further read, "In life, there are moments when we must follow the path laid out for us, even if it diverges from our dreams. My association with these two icons goes back a long way, and I will always hold them in the highest regard. The special moments we have shared over the past few days will be cherished forever by me. They have taught me invaluable lessons, and I will continue to seek their inspiration and wisdom as I move forward."

‘Please accept my sincere apologies’

The filmmaker apologised to Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan and added, “Although I am stepping away from this opportunity, I shall continue to seek their expert guidance. I thank both of them from the bottom of my heart for considering me for this magnum opus. Please accept my sincere apologies if this news has disappointed those who had eagerly anticipated this venture. I am committed to making it up to you and promise to continue bringing you entertainment that keeps your spirits high.”

Sundar C concluded the note by saying: “Thank you for your unwavering support and understanding. It means the world to me, and I look forward to creating more memories with you all.”

Both Rajinikanth and Kamal have been teasing their collaboration since before the release of Coolie. Kamal was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life and is now shooting for a yet-to-be-announced project. No details about who is going to direct the film has been officially announced.