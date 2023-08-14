‘Well done Rajini..’: Kamal Haasan congratulates Rajinikanth on Jailer's success

Actor Rajinikanth's film Jailer has released worldwide and is doing well at the box office. The film is reported to have collected ₹300 crore with most shows going housefull. As per reports, Kamal Haasan is also happy about the success of the movie. (Also read: Jailer Twitter review: Rajinikanth's film gets a thunderous response, Hukum wins hearts)

Rajinikanth has got good wishes from Kamal Haasan.

It has been reported that Kamal Haasan contacted Rajinikanth via telephone and congratulated him. Kamal, as per sources, noted the film's success and collection and shared his heartfelt congratulations with Rajini. It is worth noting that Rajini had also congratulated Kamal when Vikram released in June last year and registered good collection.

Kamal has also contacted Nelson, the director of the film, and congratulated him. It is noteworthy that Nelson was already acquainted with Kamal through the production of a TV show.

Rajinikanth, who left for the Himalayas on the first day of the film's release, did not participate in the success and celebration, but expressed his gratitude to God. He arrived in Badrinath Dham on August 12 and offered prayers to Lord Badri Vishal.

Director Nelson has started giving interviews on YouTube. Jailer, seen as an important film for both director Nelson and actor Rajinikanth and has created records at the box office.

In Jailer, Rajinikanth portrays the father of a police officer in the film. The trailer also demonstrated how a regular individual uses swords and firearms to take out evil men. Jackie Shroff is also very briefly seen in the teaser. Jackie's look portrays a bad character and emanates power and authority. He has a daring and dramatic appearance in the teaser that has the viewers in awe. Interestingly, Jackie shared the screen with Rajnikanth 36 years ago in the film Uttar Dakshin.

Jailer' is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles. Not only that, the makers have roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film.

