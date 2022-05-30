Kamal Haasan’s Vikram earns over 200 cr from pre-release business

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, which also stars Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi and Suriya, is expected to have a massive opening this week in multiple languages. As per trade sources, the film has registered the biggest pre-release business in the veteran’s career with over ₹200 crore in earnings. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will be Kamal Haasan’s first release in four years. Also read: Kamal Haasan meets Rajinikanth ahead of Vikram's release, director Lokesh Kanagaraj calls their friendship ‘inspiring’

Vikram, which marks the maiden collaboration between Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj, is a high-octane action-thriller. Industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share that Vikram has done pre-release business worth over ₹200 crore. This is inclusive of business done in all the languages together.

Ramesh Bala tweeted about Vikram.

Kamal Haasan met Rajinikanth over the weekend, ahead of the release of Vikram. Director Lokesh took to Twitter to share the picture and share his excitement over the meeting. Lokesh thanked both of them for the picture and said that their friendship is inspiring.

Vikram, which will also be released in Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi, features Suriya in a powerful cameo. As part of the promotional interviews, Lokesh said that he wasn’t sure if Suriya would accept the offer at the last minute. Surprisingly, he gladly accepted the offer and completed shooting his portion in two days, almost shooting round the clock.

Vikram, which is scheduled for release on Friday, was supposed to be wrapped up last November. The shoot had to be postponed after Kamal Haasan tested positive for coronavirus. Eventually, the makers decided to shoot the entire schedule indoors in a specially built set for the sake of Kamal’s health.

Rumours suggest Lokesh will soon direct Rajinikanth in Kamal Haasan’s production. The project has been in the news for over two years now.

