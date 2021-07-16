Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Kamal Haasan’s Vikram with Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil starts rolling, see pics
tamil cinema

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram with Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil starts rolling, see pics

Tipped to be high-octane action drama, Vikram also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil as the antagonists. Kamal Haasan plays the lead.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Vikram stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

The shoot of Kamal Haasan’s upcoming Tamil action-thriller Vikram, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, began in a low-key ceremony on Friday in Chennai. Pictures from the event have surfaced on social media.

The project marks the maiden collaboration of Kamal Haasan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is basking in the phenomenal success of his last release Master, which hit the screens earlier this year.

Tipped to be high-octane action drama, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil as the antagonists. Both will be seen sharing screen space with Kamal Haasan for the first time.

The makers unveiled the film’s first look poster last week and it was extremely well received. As per reports, the film features Kamal Haasan in the role of a secret agent. The makers are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew.

When Vikram was announced last year, Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and wrote: "Another journey begins". He also shared the announcement poster.

Not long ago, it was rumoured that Rajinikanth will next team up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a yet-untitled Tamil project, which will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan. The film was expected to be officially launched last April. However, there's no update on the project yet.

Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, will soon resume work on Indian 2. The film marks the return of Kamal as vigilante freedom fighter Senapathy.

Also read: On Katrina Kaif's birthday, meet her mom Suzanne, sister Isabelle and other siblings

Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, Kajal Aggarwal and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The first poster of Indian 2, which marks the reunion of Shankar after two decades, was unveiled on the occasion of Pongal earlier this year. After wrapping up a major shooting portion in India, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie.

