'Greed for money stopped me from learning,' admits Kamal Haasan; says stars' inner circles don't let them be grounded

In a recent interview, a blunt Kamal Haasan has put his finger on what ails superstardom in the country and why actors get arrogant. The actor candidly admitted his own faults too and said he once gave up on learning due to avarice. (Also read: 'Ban Thug Life in Karnataka': Kamal Haasan's statement on Kannada sparks huge row, internet sees red) Kamal Haasan spoke about stardom, arrogance, and more in a recent interview. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI)

Kamal Haasan on stardom and arrogance

Speaking with PTI, the actor, who is promoting his next film Thug Life, said it is very difficult for stars because the inner circle is always trying to carry them aloft and not let their "feet touch the ground”.

Kamal elaborated, "The beauty of cinema is that you can reach a larger demographic, but it also takes you away from the actual witnessing of your applause. So, you distance yourself, and arrogance sets in because you don't hear criticism, nor do you hear applause. It all comes through reporting to us, or when you meet your fans and they cheer you, but that's not the actual data."

‘Avarice stopped me from learning’

Kamal has been active in the entertainment industry for six decades. Having started as a child artist, he became one of Tamil cinema's most bankable stars in the 80s, before transitioning to Hindi cinema, and giving birth to crossover films, termed pan-India in today's times. The actor is also multifaceted, having learnt everything from makeup and dance to cinematography and singing. Yet, he rues that he could have done more. "Because of my work schedule, I stopped seeking more gurus. I think my avarice for money stopped me from learning. Otherwise, I would have learned more...," he added. Noting that affluence became his dream in the 20s, the veteran actor said, "I pursued that path for quite some time at peril to my heart. Then I woke up and started my own company. Fortunately, I did that before I became 30. It was a risky thing to do."

Kamal Haasan is reuniting with Mani Ratnam for Thug Life. This is their first collaboration in 37 years. The last time they came together, it resulted in the iconic Naayakan. Thug Life also stars Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, and Baburaj. The film is scheduled to be released worldwide on 5 June 2025.