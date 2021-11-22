Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Kamal Haasan tests positive for Covid-19 after returning from US, urges people to stay safe
tamil cinema

Kamal Haasan tests positive for Covid-19 after returning from US, urges people to stay safe

Kamal Haasan has said that tested Covid-19 positive.  He informed his fans on Twitter revealing that he has just returned from the US.
Kamal Haasan tested Covid-19 positive.
Published on Nov 22, 2021 03:58 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Kamal Haasan on Monday took to Twitter to reveal that he has tested positive for the Covid-19 and is currently in hospital quarantine. He also requested people to stay safe as the spread isn’t over yet. Kamal wrote in Tamil about getting infected by the coronavirus. He revealed that he has just returned from the US and been down with a slight cough.

The translation of his tweet read, “There was a slight cough after returning from the US trip. Govt infection was confirmed on examination. I am isolated in the hospital. Realize that the epidemic is not over yet and everyone be safe (sic).”

Kamal wrote in Tamil about getting infected by the coronavirus.
RELATED STORIES

Kamal Haasan is currently busy with the shoot of an upcoming Tamil action flick, Vikram. The film marks the maiden collaboration of Kamal Haasan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil as the antagonists. Tipped to be an action film, it is rumoured to feature Kamal Haasan in the role of an agent.

Meanwhile, Kamal recently confirmed that he’s writing a script for Malik director Mahesh Narayanan. Without revealing too many details about the film, Kamal confirmed the collaboration. It’s worth mentioning that Kamal Haasan recently watched Malik on the sets of Vikram and was later joined by Mahesh Narayanan and Fahadh Faasil. Kamal praised Mahesh for the movie.

Also Read | Inside Kamal Haasan's pre-birthday celebrations on sets of Vikram with cake, colourful balloons. See pics

Speaking at a media interaction a few months ago, Kamal opened about the statuses of his upcoming projects. Kamal also shed light on Indian 2, which has been stalled for the last few months. Talking about Indian 2, he said nearly 60% shoot is complete and efforts are being put to resolve the conflicts surrounding the project and finish the pending shooting.

As part of the same interaction, Kamal confirmed writing a script for Mahesh Narayanan. However, he didn’t divulge any more details at the moment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kamal haasan vijay sethupathi fahadh faasil
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jai Bhim row: Director TJ Gnanavel apologizes to Vanniyar community

5

American Music Awards: BTS, Cardi B, Olivia pose with trophies. See pics

Kadaseela Biriyani movie review: Brilliantly shot, bizarre indie thriller

On Nayanthara's birthday, Vignesh Shivan lights up the sky with fireworks, watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Pathankot Grenade attack
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Andhra Pradesh Rainfall
American Music Awardss 2021
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP