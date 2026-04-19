Kamal Haasan urges Centre to implement women's reservation bill without linking it to delimitation

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan has a special request for the Union Government. The actor expressed concern about women empowerment and urged the Union Government to convene another special session of the Parliament to implement a 33% reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies immediately.

What did Kamal Haasan say?

Kamal Haasan during a campaign in support of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly constituency. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)(PTI04_17_2026_000469A)(PTI)

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Taking to his X account, Kamal wrote a long note, stating that coupling women's reservation with delimitation risks creating regional imbalances. He backed a new Private Member's Bill introduced by P Wilson and shared a statement on the ramifications of bringing in delimitation.

He began, “After the historic fall of delimitation-linked 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, my colleague @PWilsonDMK has introduced a Private Member’s Bill to implement 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, without linking it to delimitation. The Bill also proposes extending the freeze on delimitation till 2051, giving states time to achieve population stabilisation which can be achieved by our North Indian states through genuine women empowerment i.e. providing access to quality education, quality healthcare, and equal employment opportunities for women.”

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{{^usCountry}} ‘If we are serious about women…’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘If we are serious about women…’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He continued, “If we are serious about women’s empowerment, 33% reservation must be implemented immediately within the current strength of Parliament. Any attempt to bring in delimitation through the back door risks undermining India’s federal balance amid existing regional population disparities between the North Indian states and rest of India. States like Tamil Nadu and other South Indian states, which prioritised women-centric development and population stabilisation, should be seen as models, not penalised with reduced political representation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He continued, “If we are serious about women’s empowerment, 33% reservation must be implemented immediately within the current strength of Parliament. Any attempt to bring in delimitation through the back door risks undermining India’s federal balance amid existing regional population disparities between the North Indian states and rest of India. States like Tamil Nadu and other South Indian states, which prioritised women-centric development and population stabilisation, should be seen as models, not penalised with reduced political representation.” {{/usCountry}}

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“I urge the Union Government to convene another special session of the Parliament after the Assembly elections and pass this Bill, or introduce an equivalent government legislation without delay,” he concluded.

The proposed Bill seeks to introduce 33% reservation within the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats and extend similar provisions to State Assemblies, Delhi, and Union Territories, including Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir. Wilson stressed that the reservation should be permanent and not contingent on future exercises.

In a major setback for the Union Government, the Constitution Amendment Bill to tweak the Women's Reservation Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha after the government failed to get a special majority in the Parliament on Friday evening. While 298 members voted in favour of the government backing the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 230 members from the opposition voted against the proposed law.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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