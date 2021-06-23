Kamal Haasan video-chats with a fan suffering from brain cancer, pics go viral

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan’s gesture to interact via a video call with his die-hard fan Saketh, who has been suffering from terminal brain cancer, has moved quite a few on social media. Pictures from the video session have gone viral.

Saketh, who is a die-hard Kamal Haasan fan, was recently diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. For a long time, it was Saketh’s wish to talk to his idol, Kamal Haasan. Knowing Saketh’s condition and his urge to have a conversation, Kamal Haasan agreed to talk to his fan.

Saketh and his family members spoke to the Indian actor via a video call. Pictures of Kamal Haasan interacting with his fans are doing the rounds on social media.

Thanking Kamal Haasan for his gesture, Sandhya Vaidyanathan, who had organized the call, wrote on her Instagram page: “AND WE MADE THIS HAPPEN! OMG I CAN'T BELIEVE IT! Saketh's wish was to see @ikamalhaasan and this happened .. I'm so grateful to the team from his office and to everyone who amplified my story and I can't stop crying.. this is epic.. this is what I live for…to make dreams true.. to help people ! Saketh has brain cancer stage 3 and is such a fighter and so positive... we are all so proud of him. Please pray for him.”

On the career-front, Kamal Haasan will soon commence shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming Tamil action-thriller, Vikram. He will also soon resume work on Indian 2. The film marks the return of Haasan as vigilante freedom fighter Senapathy.

Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, Kajal Aggarwal and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.