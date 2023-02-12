Kangana Ranaut encouraged by Jyothika's remark, says it is 'impossible to match up to her brilliance' in Chandramukhi 2

Kangana Ranaut is currently filming Chandramukhi 2, the Tamil sequel to the 2005 film starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika. The actor went on Twitter to respond to a 2019 video in which Jyothika, who originated the role of Chandramukhi, shared in an interview that Kangana was her favourite Bollywood actor. Kangana added that she had been re-watching the original for her performance and stated it was 'impossible to match up to her brilliance'. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut rehearses for climax song in Chandramukhi 2, to be composed by MM Keeravani)

She re-shared the video of Jyothika from 2019 and wrote, "That’s encouraging, as a matter of fact I'am watching Jyothika ji’s iconic performance in Chandramukhi almost every day because we are shooting the climax it’s nerve wracking, how astonishing she is in the first part!! it is practically impossible to match up to her brilliance."

Directed by P Vasu, the original horror comedy features Jyothika as a woman with a dissociative identity disorder, while Rajinikanth plays the psychiatrist who sets out to help her. The Tamil hit, which won several awards, also starred Prabhu, Nayanthara and Vadivelu.

The Tamil sequel will also be directed by Vasu. Along with Kangana, Raghava Lawrence and Vadivelu are also part of the cast. Last month, the actor had also shared that the climax song for Chandramukhi 2 will be composed by Oscar nominee MM Keeravani and will be choreographed by Kala. Prior to this, Kangana has also acted in the Tamil film Dhaam Dhoom (2008) and acted as actor-turned-politicianJ Jayalalithaa in the biopic Thalaivii (2021) which was released in Hindi and Tamil.

Jyothika won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for her performance in Chandramukhi. She was last seen in the Prime Video feature Udanpirappe in 2021, which was produced by herself and husband, actor Suriya. Her next film is the Malayalam feature Kaathal: The Core directed by Jeo Baby; she stars opposite Mammootty in the drama.

Kangana completed work on her film Emergency last month. She is producer and director on the period film in which she also stars as late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She also has the film Tejas in which she plays an Indian Air Force pilot. The Hindi film is due to be released later this year. She will also be part of another biopic of legendary theatre artist Noti Binodini, helmed by Pradeep Sarkar.

