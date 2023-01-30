Kangana Ranaut rehearses for climax song in Chandramukhi 2, to be composed by MM Keeravani

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who recently completed filming for her upcoming directorial project Emergency, has returned to the sets of upcoming Tamil film, Chandramukhi 2. She’s currently rehearsing for the climax song which is being choreographed by Kala. Also read: Kangana Ranaut admits Dhaakad was ‘historic flop’ but says Pathaan is also Shah Rukh Khan's 'first hit in 10 years'

Kangana's team account on Twitter shared a picture from the dance rehearsals. “Started climax song rehearsals for Chandramukhi 2 with Kala master ji. Song is composed by Golden Globe winner Shri M.M Keeravani ji. Directed by legendary Shri P. Vasu ji. Such an honour (sic)," read the tweet. In the picture, Kangana can be seen standing next to choreographer Kala, who clicked the selfie.

Kangana will play the titular role of Chandramukhi, a dancer in a king’s court in the film. Notably, actor Jyotika played the role in the first installment. The film stars Raghava Lawrence as the male lead.

In 2020, Lawrence said in a Facebook post that he’s thrilled to be part of Chandramukhi 2. He said he’s taken actor Rajinikanth’s wishes and blessings to star in the project which is a sequel 2005 Tamil horror comedy Chandramukhi. Both the projects have been directed by P. Vasu.

Contrary to reports and rumours, the film will not star Rajinikanth. Lawrence, who was last seen in Kanchana 3, will play the titular role. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be officially announced.

Murugadoss had also opened up about his plans of making a Chandramukhi spin-off with Rajinikanth before their film Darbar materialized. He had revealed this during the promotions of Darbar. Murugadoss had reportedly pitched a story featuring Rajinikanth’s two characters from Chandramukhi as a spin-off film. An excited Rajinikanth even gave his nod; however, Murugadoss dropped the idea eventually as he realised he wouldn’t be able to get permission from Siva Productions, the makers of Chandramukhi.

Besides Chandramukhi 2 and Emergency, Kangana also has Hindi film Tejas in pipeline. She will be seen as an Air Force pilot in the film which was wrapped long ago.

