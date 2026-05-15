Karthi reviews brother Suriya's ‘mind-blowing’ film Karuppu; Karthik Subbaraj calls RJ Balaji film ‘theatrical blast’

Filmmaker-actor RJ Balaji’s Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu finally hit screens on May 15. The film was released a day later than intended due to financial issues faced by the production house, Dream Warrior Pictures. Suriya’s brother, actor Karthi, and director Karthik Subbaraj posted their reviews of the film.

Karthi, Karthik Subbaraj review Karuppu

Suriya plays dual roles in RJ Balaji's recent release Karuppu.

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Karthi watched Karuppu at Rohini Silver Screens in Chennai with Balaji, Trisha, music composer Sai Abhyankkar and the rest of the team. After watching the film, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Idhukkumela Enna pa venum….summa therikkudu. Anbaana fans podu vediya (What more could one possibly ask for? It’s simply mind-blowing! Affectionate fans, have a blast). (cracker emojis) KARUPPPAAA @RJ_Balaji, @SaiAbhyankkar and @dop_gkvishnu love you guys for this (heart on fire emojis) #Karuppu.”

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{{^usCountry}} Karthik also seemed pumped, calling Karuppu a theatrical blast. He wrote, “Full on Theatrical Blast #Karuppu (cracker and good emojis) @Suriya_offl sir's god mode is pure FIRE (fire emojis) Congratulations @RJ_Balaji @trishtrashers @prabhu_sr @dop_gkvishnu @SaiAbhyankkar @DreamWarriorpic. And wholeteam for giving a A Mass Action Fun Family Blockbuster (clapping emojis). Now on ..... No Stopping for The ONE!!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karthik also seemed pumped, calling Karuppu a theatrical blast. He wrote, “Full on Theatrical Blast #Karuppu (cracker and good emojis) @Suriya_offl sir's god mode is pure FIRE (fire emojis) Congratulations @RJ_Balaji @trishtrashers @prabhu_sr @dop_gkvishnu @SaiAbhyankkar @DreamWarriorpic. And wholeteam for giving a A Mass Action Fun Family Blockbuster (clapping emojis). Now on ..... No Stopping for The ONE!!” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sai Abhyankkar thanks Suriya, RJ Balaji {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sai Abhyankkar thanks Suriya, RJ Balaji {{/usCountry}}

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Sai, whose music for Karuppu was well received, took to X to thank Suriya and Balaji for the opportunity. He wrote, “For my dearest @Suriya_offl sir (heart emojis) love you (love emoji). Really moved by all your love, kindness and unwavering support makkale. Thank you for making this an Album HIT and a memorable WIN for our team (heart emoji). Thank you dear @RJ_Balaji anna for ur support, love and trust on me (heart emoji) #karuppu.” Balaji responded to his post, writing, “You are God’s gift to this film Sai,” with heart emojis.

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Earlier on Friday, Balaji was seen getting overwhelmed at the response to Karuppu. After watching the first show in Chennai with the film’s team, he was seen recreating the winning moment from the 2019 film Jersey, screaming his heart out while punching the air. Later, he also hugged Sai and Trisha, unable to hold back tears after fans began chanting his name. A day earlier, he had to apologise to the same fans when the film's shows kept getting cancelled due to financial issues. He broke down in the video he posted.

Karuppu stars Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji, alongside Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy and Yogi Babu. It remains to be seen how much the film collects on its opening day after losing money on Thursday.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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