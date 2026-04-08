Raaka 1st look: Internet says Allu Arjun reminds of Karthi in Kaashmora, Vikram in I; but praises 'bold transformation'
After the title poster of Allu Arjun and Atlee's Raaka was dropped on the actor's birthday, here's everything the internet compared it to.
As the much-awaited title poster of Atlee’s upcoming film with Allu Arjun dropped on the actor’s birthday, the internet couldn’t shake off the feeling that they had seen this before. Even though the film was pitched as something ‘never-seen-before’ when it was announced last year, the first look drew comparisons between everything from Karthi’s look in Kaashmora to Vikram in I. (Also Read: 5 eras of Allu Arjun's stardom: Getting trolled for his looks to becoming a superstar to be reckoned with)
Allu Arjun’s furry first look from Raaka
On Arjun’s 44th birthday, April 8, the Raaka team announced the title and released his first look. While they teased the poster with a pre-look at a furry, clawed hand a day before, the title poster shows that it belongs to Arjun. “#Raaka isn’t just a film… it’s a part of me I’ve carried for years. For 18 years, I held on to one idea, never letting it fade. It tested me, shaped me, and stayed with me through everything. And honestly… this is just the beginning,” wrote Atlee, sharing the look.
With kohl-lined eyes, a receding hairline, and a thick, greying moustache and beard, the actor covers his face with his clawed hand as he looks into the camera. Fans were shocked, given that nobody had expected Arjun’s look to be this in the sci-fi film when it was initially announced. Many remarked that it was bold, given that he is at the top of his career after the Pushpa films and could have played it safe.
Comparisons to Kaashmora, I, Jr NTR villain
And then there were those who thought Arjun’s look in Raaka looked a little too familiar. “Sudden ga chusi i movie poster Anukunna (I suddenly saw this and thought it was an I movie poster),” wrote an X (formerly Twitter) user, comparing it to Vikram’s look in the song Ennodu Nee Irundhaal from Shankar’s I. Another posted Karthi’s look from Kaashmora, writing, “same undi ra Kashmora lo karthi la (He looks exactly like Karthi did in Kaashmora).”
Reddit, too, went on an overdrive, making comments like, “Kashmora + I + mersal mix movie ayundochu (Movie is a mix of Kaashmora, I and Mersal),” and “Kashmora hero la vunnadu bhaai (Brother looks like Kaashmora hero).” One slammed, “gundu unte kashmora (So it’s Kaashmora if he’s bald?)”
Then there were those who were reminded of the villain, Raakha, played by Daniel Kaleb in Jr NTR’s 2011 film Shakthi. Many also posted his pictures, making comments like, “OMG I can't f**king believe it. They didn't even change the f**king name. RAAKA? REALLY??”
Raaka is directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures. It also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The film is expected to hit screens in 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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