Karthik Subbaraj's Dorothy got a standing ovation at TIFF but faces homophobia back home; internet defends film

At the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) earlier this month, Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy received a standing ovation. When the Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth-starrer releases in theatres on Friday, the film faced homophobia from those who expected it to be a run-of-the-mill story of two friends and a woman they love. But the internet fiercely defended the film and lauded its LGBTQIA+ themes. (Also Read: Director claims LGBTQ representation in Kollywood is ‘funded’ to ‘erode culture’ after Dorothy's release; gets schooled)

Dorothy met with homophobia after theatrical release

Karthik Subbaraj's Dorothy stars Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth in lead roles.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As soon as the first show of Dorothy wrapped up on Friday, it was clear that not everyone was happy that Karthik had made a queer-friendly movie. Many particularly took offence to the dialogue, “Innum 10 varshathula naanga dhaan normal, indha ooru ungala dhaan kevalama paakum (In another ten years, we will be the norm, and this town will look down on you).” Debates raged over whether the filmmaker was talking about looking down on homophobics or heterosexuals as a whole. Others said Rishikanth will ‘lose’ the goodwill he gained from films like Modha Rathri.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Internet points out hypocrisy in Kollywood films

{{^usCountry}} The internet, however, was not having it, and many came out to defend Dorothy from homophobia. One X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Tamil men are willing to d*e for movie stars like Vijay & Ajith. They ditch their family, life & common sense behind these men. Abuse & harass anyone who dares to criticize them. But saar we can't watch a gay couple on screen saar. The cognitive dissonance on display is insane.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The internet, however, was not having it, and many came out to defend Dorothy from homophobia. One X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Tamil men are willing to d*e for movie stars like Vijay & Ajith. They ditch their family, life & common sense behind these men. Abuse & harass anyone who dares to criticize them. But saar we can't watch a gay couple on screen saar. The cognitive dissonance on display is insane.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Our audience can watch stranger things and sex education then cry when homosexuality is shown on big screens, can never understand why a person's individual choice is a problem for others. Movies are reflection of society whether you like it or not. The sheer Hypocrisy #Dorothy,” wrote another.

“Love is not some damn checklist created by society. People have feelings. People connect. People find comfort, companionship and happiness in ways you may not understand,” wrote one enraged X user, adding, “And the hypocrisy is honestly sickening. You watch crime movies, violence, murder, revenge and every kind of messed-up story — and nobody screams, “Don’t show this, people will be encouraged!” But the moment LGBTQ+ people are represented, suddenly everyone becomes the morality police.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One even pointed out that Ilaiyaara composed Dorothy’s music, writing, “An 83 year old man is composing music for a queer film while the generation which grew up with all the exposure to the world are being proud homophobes. Send these men to the 50s and leave them there for good.”

Point out that Mollywood celebrates queer stories

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Many also pointed out that while the Malayalam film industry celebrates stories of queer identity, Tamilians still have an issue with respecting a film that broke the norm. “Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithvi, Dileep, Nivin, Jagathy, Jayasurya, top Mollywood actors who've played LGBTQ+ characters. Never seen them abused for it. But Tamil Cinephiles is now busy abusing #Dorothy makers & cast. Where's the progress?” questioned one X user.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I remember watching Kaathal: The Core with Mammootty, Moothon with Nivin Pauly and Mumbai Police with Prithviraj, all of which had them play gay characters and all three were received pretty well by the general audience. All there were superbly made movies infact and I was blown away by them,” wrote one X user, adding, “Honestly, it makes me feel like Kerala has one of the more open minded movie going audience in the country.”

“Hats off to the directors and actors who dare to make movies like this! Remember how the Malayalam audience accepted this movie? #Dorothy,” wrote an X user posting a scene of Mammootty from Kaathal.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dorothy collected ₹90 lakh in India on its opening day. Set in the 1990s, it tells the story of two men whose lives are upended by the arrival of a woman. It is produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor, Achin Jain and Jyoti Deshpande.