Karuppu box office collection day 5: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's film remains steady, crosses 93 crore

Karuppu box office collection day 5: Karuppu has been a sensation at the box office so far. The Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer opened to positive reviews, with fans even falling into a trance-like state in theatres during some of the scenes where Suriya turns into Karuppusamy. Let us take a look at how the film has performed so far. (Also read: Karuppu director RJ Balaji says some audience have felt ‘divine intervention’, Suriya calls for first aid in theatres)

Karuppu box office update

Karuppu box office collection day 5: Suriya's performance has received acclaim.

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The latest update from Sacnilk states that Karuppu has collected ₹11.42 crore on its fifth day of release. It is a slight dip in collections compared to Monday, when it collected ₹14.30 crore. The film earned ₹15.50 crore on its opening day and showed a huge growth the next day, when it collected ₹24.15. On Sunday, the film collected ₹28.35 crore, its highest single-day collection so far. This brings total India gross collections to ₹108.77 crore and the total India net to ₹93.72 crore so far.

Karuppu collected ₹9.62 crore from its Tamil shows and ₹1.80 crore from its Telugu shows.

The film is already faring better than Suriya’s previous films and has beaten their lifetime collections. Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022) had collected ₹49.10 crore net in India in its lifetime. Kanguva (2024) made ₹70.37 crore and Retro (2025) collected ₹60.58 crore in its lifetime. Karuppu is faring better in Tamil than its dubbed Telugu version.

About Karuppu

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{{^usCountry}} On Tuesday, the makers of Karuppu landed in controversy over a scene referencing legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja and his long-standing copyright disputes. Following backlash online, the film’s production team has now issued a public apology and confirmed that the controversial portion will either be removed or altered in future screenings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tuesday, the makers of Karuppu landed in controversy over a scene referencing legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja and his long-standing copyright disputes. Following backlash online, the film’s production team has now issued a public apology and confirmed that the controversial portion will either be removed or altered in future screenings. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The statement read, “Dream Warrior Pictures wishes to express its sincere respect and admiration for Maestro Mr. Ilaiyaraaja and his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema and music, which has inspired generations and continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences across the world. We understand that a particular dialogue appearing in Karuppu has caused concern and has upset him. We sincerely regret that the dialogue has resulted in such sentiments. There was absolutely no intention to offend, hurt, or disrespect Mr. Ilaiyaraaja, his contribution, or his rights in any manner. The reference formed part of a broader satirical context and was not conceived as a personal remark directed at him.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement read, “Dream Warrior Pictures wishes to express its sincere respect and admiration for Maestro Mr. Ilaiyaraaja and his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema and music, which has inspired generations and continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences across the world. We understand that a particular dialogue appearing in Karuppu has caused concern and has upset him. We sincerely regret that the dialogue has resulted in such sentiments. There was absolutely no intention to offend, hurt, or disrespect Mr. Ilaiyaraaja, his contribution, or his rights in any manner. The reference formed part of a broader satirical context and was not conceived as a personal remark directed at him.” {{/usCountry}}

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