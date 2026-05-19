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Karuppu box office collection day 5: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's film remains steady, crosses 93 crore

Karuppu box office collection day 5: The fantasy action drama is directed by RJ Balaji. It has received a bumper response from the audience.

May 19, 2026 10:15 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Karuppu box office collection day 5: Karuppu has been a sensation at the box office so far. The Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer opened to positive reviews, with fans even falling into a trance-like state in theatres during some of the scenes where Suriya turns into Karuppusamy. Let us take a look at how the film has performed so far. (Also read: Karuppu director RJ Balaji says some audience have felt ‘divine intervention’, Suriya calls for first aid in theatres)

Karuppu box office update

Karuppu box office collection day 5: Suriya's performance has received acclaim.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Karuppu has collected 11.42 crore on its fifth day of release. It is a slight dip in collections compared to Monday, when it collected 14.30 crore. The film earned 15.50 crore on its opening day and showed a huge growth the next day, when it collected 24.15. On Sunday, the film collected 28.35 crore, its highest single-day collection so far. This brings total India gross collections to 108.77 crore and the total India net to 93.72 crore so far.

Karuppu collected 9.62 crore from its Tamil shows and 1.80 crore from its Telugu shows.

The film is already faring better than Suriya’s previous films and has beaten their lifetime collections. Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022) had collected 49.10 crore net in India in its lifetime. Kanguva (2024) made 70.37 crore and Retro (2025) collected 60.58 crore in its lifetime. Karuppu is faring better in Tamil than its dubbed Telugu version.

About Karuppu

 
suriya trisha krishnan rj balaji
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