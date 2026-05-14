Karuppu release delay explained: What stands in the way of Suriya, Trisha Krishnan's much-awaited film

Filmmaker-actor RJ Balaji was pumped for his Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu to hit screens on May 14, with new Chief Minister Vijay even granting permission for 9 AM shows in Tamil Nadu. However, by May 13, fans knew something had gone wrong when bookings for the film weren't opened properly, and rumours of shows being cancelled circulated. On Thursday, all Karuppu shows till 4 PM have been cancelled, with Balaji breaking down as he apologises to fans for the delay. But what really happened? (Also Read: Emotional RJ Balaji breaks down, apologises to fans for Karuppu release delay; ‘manifests’ evening shows for Suriya film)

Theatres reveal Karuppu producers’ financial issues

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan play the leads in RJ Balaji's Karuppu.

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Theatres across Tamil Nadu announced on social media that shows for Karuppu were cancelled. Kamal Cinemas’ management wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Due to financial issues from the producers’ side, the 9:00 AM (Screen 1) and 9:30 AM (Screen 2) shows of #Karuppu have been cancelled.” Many also mentioned that they are ‘awaiting clarity’ from the production house, Dream Warrior Pictures, which went radio silent on social media.

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{{^usCountry}} ‘Unforeseen reasons’ and ‘financial reasons’ were terms that theatres across the state echoed when announcing show cancellations. Dindigul Cinemas wrote, “#Karuppu might be pushed to tomorrow! Financier need to clear after settlement on previous pending issue.” Ritzy Cinemas updated that Karuppu’s 4 PM shows also stand cancelled, writing, “#Karuppu 4PM Show is also cancelled,” even as Balaji hopes the issue will be sorted by evening. Producer SR Prabhu’s last tweet reads, “Due to unavoidable reasons 9am shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘Unforeseen reasons’ and ‘financial reasons’ were terms that theatres across the state echoed when announcing show cancellations. Dindigul Cinemas wrote, “#Karuppu might be pushed to tomorrow! Financier need to clear after settlement on previous pending issue.” Ritzy Cinemas updated that Karuppu’s 4 PM shows also stand cancelled, writing, “#Karuppu 4PM Show is also cancelled,” even as Balaji hopes the issue will be sorted by evening. Producer SR Prabhu’s last tweet reads, “Due to unavoidable reasons 9am shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What needs to happen for Karuppu to be released {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What needs to happen for Karuppu to be released {{/usCountry}}

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While the production house hasn’t offered any clarity, The Statesman reported that ₹10 crore in unsettled dues is the reason behind Karuppu’s delay. The report claims that in the Tamil film industry, it is standard practice for distributors to withhold the Key Delivery Message (KDM), the secure digital key that allows a film to be screened in theatres, until pending payments are cleared. The producer reportedly did not clear this payment in time.

The production house, Dream Warrior Pictures, also reportedly owes a significant amount of ₹50 crore to multiple parties. Among the unpaid dues is money owed to EVP Studios near Chennai, where the film was partially shot. The report states that this also creates a bottleneck, as the producer requires a final clearance from creditors. With no clarity from the film’s team, Balaji is hoping that Karuppu's shows will resume from 6 PM on Thursday. It remains to be seen when the film will be released.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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