Kasthuri Shankar explains why Vijay's TVK was not allowed to form government by TN governor: ‘Did not represent…’

The celebrations of actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party beating opponents in the Tamil Nadu elections were shortlived as the TN governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar informed them that they don’t have majority despite winning 107 seats. Amid calls from the Tamil film industry to allow Vijay to form the government or prove himself in a floor test in the assembly, actor Kasthuri Shankar, a member of the the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) explains why Vijay is facing issues. (Also Read: Khushbu Sundar, Kamal Haasan, Vishal stand with Vijay's TVK as TN governor says ‘majority not established’)

Kasthuri Shankar on why Vijay’s TVK wasn’t allowed to form government

Kasthuri Shankar says Vijay should've pitched TVK as the single-largest party to the governor rather than a coalition.

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Kasthuri spoke to ANI and congratulated Vijay for the ‘resounding mandate’ the people of TN have given him. She then explained that the actor-debut politician is facing issues with the governor as he did not present himself as a single party, and rather a coalition with Congress.

She said, “So, I believe that when Mr Vijay went to request for his opportunity to form the government, he did not represent himself and TVK as the single largest party with 107 seats. He went there as a two-party coalition; he took five MLA seats from the Congress to represent to the governor. I believe that is where there is an issue. Because if you’re a coalition, then you have to show a majority. Otherwise, you cannot go to the governor.”

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{{^usCountry}} Kasthuri also spoke about how the governor is just sticking to the ‘safest points’ of the law by now demanding that TVK show a majority. “I think the governor is sticking to the safest points of the law and safest elements of the Constitution. Nobody wants another election to happen in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK, AIADMK, anybody who lost, including the Congress. So, I believe instead of being bedfellows with the DMK’s pre-poll allies, I believe Mr Vijay will be served best if he faces the floor test as TVK and then, I am confident that he will win. I believe Mr Vijay should think of his party before making alliances,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kasthuri also spoke about how the governor is just sticking to the ‘safest points’ of the law by now demanding that TVK show a majority. “I think the governor is sticking to the safest points of the law and safest elements of the Constitution. Nobody wants another election to happen in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK, AIADMK, anybody who lost, including the Congress. So, I believe instead of being bedfellows with the DMK’s pre-poll allies, I believe Mr Vijay will be served best if he faces the floor test as TVK and then, I am confident that he will win. I believe Mr Vijay should think of his party before making alliances,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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What happened

After the election results were announced on May 4, many had hoped that Vijay would be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu midweek. Instead, the actor-politician was spotted holding two meetings with the governor to convince him to support the new government formation. After their meeting on Thursday, as per an official release by Lok Bhavan, “During the meeting, the Hon'ble Governor explained that the requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the Government, has not been established.” Protests have erupted across the state after this decision.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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