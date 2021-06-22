Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Keerthy Suresh celebrates Vijay's birthday by grooving to Aal Thotta Boopathy, watch
tamil cinema

Keerthy Suresh celebrates Vijay's birthday by grooving to Aal Thotta Boopathy, watch

On the occasion of Vijay's birthday, Keerthy Suresh shared a video in which she was seen dancing to the actor's hit song Aal Thotta Boopathy.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 11:04 PM IST
Keerthy Suresh dances on Vijay's hit track Aal Thotta Boopathy.

On the occasion of Vijay's 47th birthday, Keerthy Suresh shared a video dancing to the actor's hit song Aal Thotta Boopathy. The song featured in his 2002 movie Youth. Keerthy, who has worked with Vijay in Bairavaa and Sarkar, shared the video on Twitter along with a birthday note for the actor.

In the video, Keerthy Suresh was seen wearing a shirt, a tank top, and blue jeans. She even called Vijay the 'Beast of entertainment', referring to his upcoming movie Beast. "Dancing for Aal Thotta Boopathy! An ardent fan of #Thalapathy! You are not only one of the best at performing, but you are one of a #Beast at entertaining @actorvijay sir #ChummaCasualah with thambi #HBDThalapathyVijay," Keerthy captioned the video.

Ahead of Vijay's birthday, several celebrities came together for a special Twitter session and shared their thoughts on Vijay. During the chat, Keerthy said if she gets a chance to host the actor, she would cook Chinese food for him. "If Vijay ever comes to visit me at my home, I would cook something Chinese for him," she said.

Other than Keerthy, Dhanush, Kajal Aggarwal, Mohanlal, Raashi Khanna, AR Murugadoss, and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, sent Vijay birthday wishes on social media platforms.

On the occasion of Vijay's birthday, his fans were treated to two new posters of his upcoming movie Beast. The makers of Beast, Sun Pictures, revealed the first look poster on the eve of his birthday. Vijay was seen with a rifle in his hand. On Tuesday, the second-look poster was revealed on social media. Sharing it on Twitter, the official handle wrote, "Wishing the #BEAST of Kollywood #ThalapathyVijay a very Happy Birthday! Here is #BeastSecondLook!"

Also read: Malavika Mohanan says Vijay screamed ‘Thalaivaa’ as Tiger Shroff appeared on screen in Baaghi 3: ‘He’s a big fan’

Meanwhile, Keerthy was last seen in the 2021 film Rang De. She starred opposite Nithiin. The film was a commercial success. Keerthy has several movies in the pipeline including, Arabikadalinte Simham, Good Luck Sakhi, Annaatthe, Saani Kaayidham, Vaashi, and Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

