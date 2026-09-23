Khushbu Sundar says her anger is ‘absolute, uncompromising’ after new arrest in granite baron R Veeramani POCSO case

Granite baron R Veeramani was arrested on August 29 in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case along with two associates. The Central Crime Branch made a new arrest in the case on Tuesday after a former employee was found to be withholding key evidence. Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and singer Chinmayi Sripaada reacted to the details of the case.

Khushbu Sundar says case has angered her

Khushbu Sundar wondered how those involved in the POCSO case went scot-free for so many years.

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In a long note posted on social media, Khushbu wrote about how justice must be nonnegotiable when it comes to children. “A child’s pain cannot be bought. Her voice cannot be silenced. Justice cannot be negotiated. And the powerful must never be allowed to believe they are untouchable,” she wrote, adding, “There is nothing more monstrous, more cowardly or more unforgivable than the sexual abuse of a child. A child is meant to be protected, not violated, silenced or made to carry the scars of someone else’s depravity.”

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{{^usCountry}} She also wrote that the case has made her angry, questioning how everyone involved has gone scot-free all these years. “My anger is absolute, unequivocal and uncompromising. If wealth, 70 crores in this case, influence or political and personal connections are used to bury the truth to silence a victim or obstruct justice, it angers me more and that is equally unacceptable. It must be exposed and investigated. #RVeeramani case raises deeply disturbing questions. How did he go scott free for all these years? What a shame,” wrote Khushbu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also wrote that the case has made her angry, questioning how everyone involved has gone scot-free all these years. “My anger is absolute, unequivocal and uncompromising. If wealth, 70 crores in this case, influence or political and personal connections are used to bury the truth to silence a victim or obstruct justice, it angers me more and that is equally unacceptable. It must be exposed and investigated. #RVeeramani case raises deeply disturbing questions. How did he go scott free for all these years? What a shame,” wrote Khushbu. {{/usCountry}}

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She ended her note by calling for strict punishment without delay, “If guilt is established, there must be no escape. The law must come down with its full force and punish the perpetrator and those involved in the crime, without delay. #justiceforchildren #fightagainstsexualabuse.”

Chinmayi Sripaada asks parents to safeguard their children

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Chinmayi wrote on her social media that since the case, she has received numerous DMs from child abuse survivors. “The Gem Granites Veeramani case has reminded a lot of women (and some men) about when they got sexually assaulted as kids. My DMs are full again. How I wish I had some magical power. How I wish. Yet - I can do nothing except say I am so sorry. It is not your fault. Nothing else.”

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Writing that numerous people have written that their ‘hands are shaking’ as they write to her, she added, “The damage that has happened in the past 1.5 decades of perpetuating rape culture, Women defending it as well will take ages to undo. Safeguard your kids. Believe them. The molester is in your own house many a time. Deal with it.”

The Veeramani POCSO case

An FIR was registered last year after the police received video footage of the alleged abuse, but they filed a closure report earlier this year, citing a lack of evidence. On August 19, a Special POCSO Court rejected the report and ordered a reinvestigation. After the survivor in the case was traced, Veeramani and two of his associates were arrested on August 29. They were remanded in judicial custody and lodged in Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai.

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On September 22, a former employee was arrested for possessing video evidence and failing to report the matter to law enforcement. According to PTI, police sources said alleged financial transactions involving certain police officials, political personalities and representatives of media houses connected to the granite baron were under scrutiny.

Note: If you need to report a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Mumbai, you can call the 24x7 toll-free Child Helpline at 1098. Complaints can also be filed online through the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) via the POCSO e-Box. For additional support within Maharashtra, you can contact the Women Helpline by dialling 181 or reach out to the state's Women and Child Development Department.