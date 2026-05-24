Khushbu Sundar calls Aarti Ravi and her kids ‘my family’ amid feud with Ravi Mohan, Keneeshaa Francis

Earlier this month, Tamil actor Ravi Mohan, his estranged wife Aarti Ravi, and his girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis had publicly feuded. Days after actor-politician Khushbu Sundar was dragged into the controversy, she posts a picture calling Aarti ‘my family’ and clearly picking her side.

Khushbu Sundar calls Aarti Ravi ‘my family’

Khushbu Sundar has shown her support to Aarti Ravi amid her feud with Ravi Mohan.

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Khushbu posted a picture on her Instagram, captioning it with red heart emojis and the hashtag #myfamily. The picture shows her with not just her daughters, Avantika and Anandita, but also Aarti, who holds her close. Aarti’s mother, producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, and her children with Ravi, Aarav and Ayaan, are also seen in the picture, all smiles. In case it wasn’t clear, the actor-politician seems to have drawn a line in the sand about whom she supports as Ravi and Aarti divorce.

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{{^usCountry}} Ravi’s fans, however, did not seem happy with this public display of support. “Your intentionally doing this to trigger someone,” claimed one in her comments, while another wrote, “I'm scared by seeing all these smiling Faces.” However, other Instagram-users were supportive as one pointed out, “yes, the man who, until a week ago was making reels with his girlfriend is the one person who is suffering, but the mother who is looking after her children, keeping them happy and sane does not deserve to smile.” About Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ravi’s fans, however, did not seem happy with this public display of support. “Your intentionally doing this to trigger someone,” claimed one in her comments, while another wrote, “I'm scared by seeing all these smiling Faces.” However, other Instagram-users were supportive as one pointed out, “yes, the man who, until a week ago was making reels with his girlfriend is the one person who is suffering, but the mother who is looking after her children, keeping them happy and sane does not deserve to smile.” About Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ravi married Aarti in 2009 and announced his separation in 2024. After months of speculation that he was dating spiritual healer-singer Keneeshaa, the two wore matching outfits and attended a wedding in 2025. The couple’s divorce grew contentious as Ravi alleged abuse and claimed he wasn’t allowed to meet his children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ravi married Aarti in 2009 and announced his separation in 2024. After months of speculation that he was dating spiritual healer-singer Keneeshaa, the two wore matching outfits and attended a wedding in 2025. The couple’s divorce grew contentious as Ravi alleged abuse and claimed he wasn’t allowed to meet his children. {{/usCountry}}

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Things came to a head earlier this month when a comment made by Keneeshaa’s Instagram account badmouthed Aarti. Later, the singer-healer claimed that her Instagram account was hacked and that she was being bullied. She also claimed that she wasn’t the reason why Ravi and Aarti separated. However, a day later, Keneeshaa posted a note claiming she was quitting music, leaving Chennai and hinting at a breakup with Ravi.

Aarti also posted a note on her Instagram about how, if needed, she will speak up to protect her children and dignity. Khushbu commented under that post, “Never mess with a mother. And you are a lioness with her cubs. More power to you my baby.” Following these events, an emotional Ravi held a press meet in Chennai to make fresh allegations, indirectly drag Khushbu into the feud, and declare that he won’t act in films till he’s divorced from Aarti.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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